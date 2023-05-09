IMF: 'The story is not over' on banking turmoil - reports

Speaking to reporters in Paris, Gourinchas said that the IMF continued to be "a bit concerned" about the turbulence that saw the collapse of several US regional banks and the buyout of Credit Suisse, though noted that authorities had so far been able to "react quickly".

The instability over the last two months has seen three US regional banks collapse, with another, First Republic, being purchased by JP Morgan Chase a week ago (2 May) after it failed to stabilise following the banking crisis in March.

Despite strong regulatory intervention, including the brokering of Credit Suisse's sale by the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority, Gourinchas warned that there was "still some incomplete work on banking supervision".

While the European economy had adapted following the energy crisis, he said, it was still "vulnerable", most notably in the banking sector "if ever there is a shock".