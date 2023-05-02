Schroders cuts multi-asset fees amid surge in adviser interest

Maximum cap of 0.22%

Sahar Nazir
clock • 1 min read
Gillian Hepburn (pictured), UK intermediary solutions director, Schroders
Image:

Gillian Hepburn (pictured), UK intermediary solutions director, Schroders

Schroders has revealed a fee cut for its multi-asset active fund range from 29bps to 22bps on the back of its latest adviser research work.

The asset manager confirmed today (2 May) that it has cut ongoing charges to a maximum cap of 0.22% from 0.29%.

Head of UK intermediary solutions Gillian Hepburn said: "Schroders' UK Financial Adviser Survey continues to highlight the growing appetite among advisers for outsourced investment solutions and, in particular, multi-asset funds.

"Our survey has also indicated that, when selecting multi-asset funds, performance and cost are the two key considerations; these funds boast a robust performance track record and now have an even more competitive price point."

'Akin to raising the Titanic': Painful tenure for Schroder UK Public Private sparks doubts over its future

The funds are being renamed Global Multi-Asset portfolios, having previously been known as the Tactical Portfolios, in what Schroders said was a move aimed at providing clients with "better clarity of their respective investment strategies".

"Advisers will also benefit from the strong service proposition delivered by Schroders Investment Solutions," Hepburn said. "This comprises digital factsheets, quarterly reports, webinars and face to face support from our regional teams in addition to thought leadership content, access to events and training programs."

Meanwhile, further clarity to describe the level of risk of each of the portfolios has been added to the name of each fund, which Schroders said will "deliver greater support" to clients when aligning the fund to the required outcome.

This range of portfolios consists of five multi-asset active funds which offer different combinations of investment risk and return.

The funds are managed by Schroders multi-asset team led by group chief investment officer Johanna Kyrklund.

Related Topics

Sahar Nazir
Author spotlight

Sahar Nazir

News Editor

View profile

More on Investment

Partner Insight: How to earn more income with cash?
Investment

Partner Insight: How to earn more income with cash?

With interest rates at multi-year highs, investors can’t miss out on the cash opportunity.

Sarka Halas
Sarka Halas
clock 03 May 2023 • 1 min read
Editor James Baxter-Derrington
Investment

In case anyone hasn't yet clocked off for the long weekend

Speculation over central bank policies

James Baxter-Derrington
clock 02 May 2023 • 4 min read
Industry Voice: Exploring Fixed Income - Seeking the Silver Lining to the Clouds of 2022
Investment

Industry Voice: Exploring Fixed Income - Seeking the Silver Lining to the Clouds of 2022

MFS fixed income experts review the dynamics driving yields and what investors should be thinking about across the global fixed income markets over the next year and beyond.

Benoit Anne Lead Strategist Investment Solutions Group and Bradford Rutan, CFA Managing Director Investment Product Specialist at MFS Investment Managers
clock 02 May 2023 • 12 min read
Most read
01

Former investment trust chiefs launch distribution and investor relations firm

03 May 2023 • 2 min read
02

Liontrust acquires GAM

04 May 2023 • 3 min read
03

Scottish Mortgage makes double board hire

03 May 2023 • 1 min read
04

Schroders Capital gains FCA approval for renewables and energy transition LTAF

04 May 2023 • 1 min read
05

'Spectre of significant restructuring' sees abrdn trust ousted from Numis Securities 'buy' list

04 May 2023 • 3 min read
06

IW reveals nominees for Women in Investment Awards 2023

28 April 2023 • 20 min read
11 May
United Kingdom
Conference

IW Alternatives Summit 2023

Register now
Trustpilot