Schroders cuts multi-asset fees amid surge in adviser interest

The asset manager confirmed today (2 May) that it has cut ongoing charges to a maximum cap of 0.22% from 0.29%.

Head of UK intermediary solutions Gillian Hepburn said: "Schroders' UK Financial Adviser Survey continues to highlight the growing appetite among advisers for outsourced investment solutions and, in particular, multi-asset funds.

"Our survey has also indicated that, when selecting multi-asset funds, performance and cost are the two key considerations; these funds boast a robust performance track record and now have an even more competitive price point."

The funds are being renamed Global Multi-Asset portfolios, having previously been known as the Tactical Portfolios, in what Schroders said was a move aimed at providing clients with "better clarity of their respective investment strategies".

"Advisers will also benefit from the strong service proposition delivered by Schroders Investment Solutions," Hepburn said. "This comprises digital factsheets, quarterly reports, webinars and face to face support from our regional teams in addition to thought leadership content, access to events and training programs."

Meanwhile, further clarity to describe the level of risk of each of the portfolios has been added to the name of each fund, which Schroders said will "deliver greater support" to clients when aligning the fund to the required outcome.

This range of portfolios consists of five multi-asset active funds which offer different combinations of investment risk and return.

The funds are managed by Schroders multi-asset team led by group chief investment officer Johanna Kyrklund.