Ex-DWS CEO caught in greenwashing scandal takes helm at real assets house

Woehrmann will be responsible for the development of PATRIZIA's global real assets platform, the execution of the company's strategy and the expansion of PATRIZIA's global footprint.

PATRIZIA founder and former CEO Wolfgang Egger will support Woehrmann for a short transition period.

After that, he will focus on existing and future strategic client relationships and the strategic development of the company as a member of the board of directors.

Woehrmann resigned from DWS in June 2022, less than a year into his new contract, amid allegations DWS misled investors over fraudulent ESG funds that amounted to ‘greenwashing', and investigations by German and US regulators into the funds.

Announcing his departure from DWS at that time, Woehrmann said: "The allegations made against DWS and myself in past months have become a burden for the company, as well as for my family and me. In order to protect the institution and those closest to me, I would like to clear the way for a fresh start."

In March 2023, DWS settled a greenwashing court case with a German consumer watchdog through a cease-and-desist declaration, refraining from marketing certain features of its Invest ESG Climate Tech fund as sustainable in the future.

PATRIZIA said Woehrmann's appointment, and that of Slava Shafir as chief operating officer (COO) effective from 1 June 2023, mark the next step in driving PATRIZIA's global growth ambitions.

It follows the successful conversion of the business to a public limited liability company and the establishment of a new management structure and leadership team in 2022.

Wolfgang Egger, founder and CEO of PATRIZIA, said: "Asoka Woehrmann brings a comprehensive international leadership experience, in-depth knowledge of financial markets and the global asset management industry as well as a broad international client network to PATRIZIA.

"He shares our values, entrepreneurial spirit, and long-term vision along with our principles of inclusivity, openness, and strong collaboration.

"I am very happy and convinced that he is ideally suited to lead the company as new CEO and further strengthen our capabilities as a strong, trusted and fully independent partner for our clients."