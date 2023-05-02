Bank of England projects £100bn payment from Treasury to cover QE losses

Between 2009 and 2022, the Bank helped the Treasury earn more than £100bn in profit thanks to historically low interest rates.

According to estimates published by the Bank on Friday (28 April), the BoE expects the government will need to pay it almost £30bn a year in 2023, 2024 and 2025 as part of an agreement on how to manage losses from the scheme.

The BoE has warned that its £800bn portfolio of government bonds will suffer billions of pounds in losses due to rising interest rates eroding the value of the debt as it continues to reduce its holdings at a rate of £80m a year.

This stands in stark contrast to the previous ten years, during which time the Bank helped the Treasury earn more than £100bn in profit thanks to historically low interest rates.

Under the terms of the QE programme, the Treasury effectively retrieved the interest payments on government bonds bought by the central bank, but pledged to pay back any future losses.

Between 2009 and 2022, the BoE's quantitative easing programme generated positive net cash flows from its gilts portfolio to the government, peaking at a cumulative £123.8bn at the end of September last year.

If interest rates followed the current path predicted by the markets, the accumulated surplus of the scheme last autumn would fall to zero by 2027 and register a deficit of £100bn by 2033, according to the Bank's estimates.

Financial markets are currently pricing in that borrowing costs will likely hit 5% later this year as the Bank strives to rein in inflation. The Bank rate has risen from 0.1% in December 2021 to 4.25% as of March 2023.

In a letter to Chancellor Jeremy Hunt, governor Andrew Bailey said the total future path of cash flows "will continue to be highly dependent on the path of market interest rates, and on the MPC's desired path for unwinding the assets held in the [Asset Purchase Facility]".

In a letter to the Bank, the chancellor said any future cash transfers will be handled under the terms of the indemnity "as has been the case to date".