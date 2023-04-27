US GDP growth drops below expectations to 1.1% in Q1

Spending slowed as the quarter progressed, and forecasters warn that it could weaken further amid headlines of layoffs, bank failures and warnings of a possible recession.

The US Bureau of Economic Analysis reported today (27 April) that growth had primarily come from an increase in consumer spending, rising 3.7% in the first quarter.

However, spending slowed as the quarter progressed, and forecasters warn that it could weaken further amid headlines of layoffs, bank failures and warnings of a possible recession.

Meanwhile, the gains in GDP were offset by a decrease in inventory investment and a deceleration of non-residential fixed investment, both of which are highly sensitive to interest rates.

Since March 2022, the Federal Reserve has hiked rates by nearly 5 percentage points in an bid to clamp down on persistently high inflation.

Marcus Brookes, CIO of Quilter Investors, said the figures revealed the US economy "is showing signs of creaking as the toll of higher interest rates and elevated inflation finally start to take a toll".

He added: "Markets have responded positively as we are once again in a perverse situation where bad news raises the possibility of rate cuts, and this excites investors."

Brookes said the "coveted soft landing is looking increasingly difficult to achieve", and worried around stagflation may be starting to creep in.