Algebris Investments appoints senior investment director

The new director, who brings more than 30 years' experience to the firm, has worked at McKinsey & Company since 1993, leading its electric power and natural power practice wing from 2008 to 2022.

In his new role, Volpin will help to develop Algebris' global thematic equity strategy, which is focused on the scarcity of environmental and social resources.

Davide Serra, founder and CEO of Algebris Investments, said he was "very pleased" to welcome Volpin to the firm, adding the new director brought a "wealth of experience in the energy sector [which] will provide an invaluable contribution to our growing offering in sustainable investing".

He said Volpin's "global, all-round perspective is a crucial differentiating factor for Algebris".

He has also held consulting roles for several power companies.

Volpin said Algebris "has an excellent suite of actively managed investment solutions across asset classes", and he was "delighted to join the team as the firm seeks to develop its sustainable offering and capture the opportunities offered by the increasing global demand for new resources".