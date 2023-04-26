ECB probes eurozone banks on Silicon Valley Bank-style interest rate risks - reports

The ECB's eurozone banking stress test, which measures the impact of a severe recession and a steep increase in borrowing costs, began in January.

According to a Financial Times report, chair Andrea Enria said at an event on Tuesday (25 April) that the bank is examining whether unrealised losses on lenders' bond portfolios, whose value has fallen sharply amid rising interest rates, could reduce their capital base in a crisis.

Enria said the central bank would ask banks to prove how insured they are against rising interest rates, and whether they had bought hedging products. As part of the quiz, the chair said the ECB would also request a list of the top 20 counterparties they had entered these contracts with.

The FT report noted regulators are worried the hedges may have moved the risk of rising interest rates away from the banking industry and into hedge funds or insurance companies, where they have less oversight.

KPMG under fire for failing to flag risks that brought down Silicon Valley Bank

The ECB's eurozone banking stress test, which measures the impact of a severe recession and a steep increase in borrowing costs, began in January.

The results of the stress test, due in July, will not be affected by the information collected on unrealised bond losses. The ECB has not yet decided if the data will be published separately.

Regulators are placing renewed focus into the risks of rising interest rates following the collapse of SVB in March, which marked the second largest bank failure in US history.

The lender had bought US Treasuries while interest rates were close to zero, the value of which dropped sharply as rates shot up last year, leaving the bank with significant unrealised losses.

'This time is different': SVB collapse symptom of easy money rather than systemic banking issues

As a result, it lost $1.8bn last month when it sold a sizable portfolio of bonds. It tried to raise more than $2bn to close the hole in its balance sheet, but this led to a bank run as its loss report and fundraising attempt alarmed investors and depositors.

Similar to SVB, Enria said eurozone banks had a "significant" number of assets that were recorded as though they would be held until maturity, removing the need to book losses.

The chair added three quarters of the €2.8trn held in government bonds by eurozone banks in December were accounted for in this way. However, he noted the size of these unrealised losses was less significant to the larger-scale problem in the US.