ECB probes eurozone banks on Silicon Valley Bank-style interest rate risks - reports

Part of stress test into the sector

Valeria Martinez
clock • 2 min read
The ECB's eurozone banking stress test, which measures the impact of a severe recession and a steep increase in borrowing costs, began in January.
Image:

The ECB's eurozone banking stress test, which measures the impact of a severe recession and a steep increase in borrowing costs, began in January.

The European Central Bank’s supervisory board is quizzing eurozone banks about their exposure to the same risks that brought down Silicon Valley Bank as part of a stress test into the banking sector.

According to a Financial Times report, chair Andrea Enria said at an event on Tuesday (25 April) that the bank is examining whether unrealised losses on lenders' bond portfolios, whose value has fallen sharply amid rising interest rates, could reduce their capital base in a crisis. 

Enria said the central bank would ask banks to prove how insured they are against rising interest rates, and whether they had bought hedging products. As part of the quiz, the chair said the ECB would also request a list of the top 20 counterparties they had entered these contracts with. 

The FT report noted regulators are worried the hedges may have moved the risk of rising interest rates away from the banking industry and into hedge funds or insurance companies, where they have less oversight. 

KPMG under fire for failing to flag risks that brought down Silicon Valley Bank

The ECB's eurozone banking stress test, which measures the impact of a severe recession and a steep increase in borrowing costs, began in January. 

The results of the stress test, due in July, will not be affected by the information collected on unrealised bond losses. The ECB has not yet decided if the data will be published separately. 

Regulators are placing renewed focus into the risks of rising interest rates following the collapse of SVB in March, which marked the second largest bank failure in US history.

The lender had bought US Treasuries while interest rates were close to zero, the value of which dropped sharply as rates shot up last year, leaving the bank with significant unrealised losses. 

'This time is different': SVB collapse symptom of easy money rather than systemic banking issues

As a result, it lost $1.8bn last month when it sold a sizable portfolio of bonds. It tried to raise more than $2bn to close the hole in its balance sheet, but this led to a bank run as its loss report and fundraising attempt alarmed investors and depositors.

Similar to SVB, Enria said eurozone banks had a "significant" number of assets that were recorded as though they would be held until maturity, removing the need to book losses.

The chair added three quarters of the €2.8trn held in government bonds by eurozone banks in December were accounted for in this way. However, he noted the size of these unrealised losses was less significant to the larger-scale problem in the US.

Related Topics

Valeria Martinez
Author spotlight

Valeria Martinez

Senior Reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Valeria Martinez

New Century AIM VCT shareholders vote in favour of wind up

Titan Asset Management launches Equity Growth fund

More on Europe

“The perception being Europe is a busted flush, and the reality being that corporate earnings have been very resilient.”
Europe

Deep Dive: Banking worries add to already sour European small-cap outlook

Macroeconomics push European small caps

Eve Maddock-Jones
Eve Maddock-Jones
clock 17 March 2023 • 5 min read
James Sym (pictured), head of equities and portfolio manager of the ES R&M European fund at River & Mercantile
Europe

Why Europe is a good foil to the US

Avoiding the rear view mirror

James Sym
clock 27 February 2023 • 3 min read
The positive inflow figures in 2023 come on the back of one of the worst years for European asset management flows since the Global Financial Crisis, with total net outflows of $320bn.
Europe

BofA: European asset managers attract $54bn inflows so far in 2023

Reversal from 2022 outflows

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 20 February 2023 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Jupiter chair Nichola Pease steps down

26 April 2023 • 1 min read
02

First Republic shares plummet as bank haemorrhages deposits

26 April 2023 • 1 min read
03

Industry Voice: Incorporating Climate Change in Fixed Income

26 April 2023 • 6 min read
04

Ninety One UK Alpha removed from ii Super 60 Rated list over Brazier exit

25 April 2023 • 1 min read
05

The Big Question: How to allocate for Q2?

25 April 2023 • 1 min read
06

Titan Asset Management launches Equity Growth fund

26 April 2023 • 1 min read
11 May
United Kingdom
Conference

IW Alternatives Summit 2023

Register now
Trustpilot