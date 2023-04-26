Titan Asset Management launches Equity Growth fund

Titan Asset Management’s existing fund range includes the ACUMEN portfolios and Mazarin funds, in addition to its MPS range.

With an allocation of at least 80% to direct global equities, the fund will also invest up to 20% in asset classes including money market funds, government and corporate bonds and real assets, including property and commodities.

The managers will select stocks that can deliver gains through a combination of capital growth and income, via the firm's proprietary screening and research solution. The fund will also employ a top-down macroeconomic perspective to optimise total returns.

The fund's process will be based on quality, growth and cash flow valuations.

John Leiper, CIO at Titan Asset Management, said: "We believe that an actively managed, globally allocated portfolio combining high quality bottom-up equity research with a top-down global macro-outlook is well placed to outperform a traditional active manager."

Titan will trade in ETFs, while GPP's trading desk will trade equities. This in-house capability is part of the ‘client to custody' integration model developed by the Titan Wealth Group.

