Titan Asset Management launches Equity Growth fund

IFSL Titan Equity Growth fund

Titan Asset Management's existing fund range includes the ACUMEN portfolios and Mazarin funds, in addition to its MPS range.
Titan Asset Management’s existing fund range includes the ACUMEN portfolios and Mazarin funds, in addition to its MPS range.

Titan Asset Management has expanded its range of products with the launch of the IFSL Titan Equity Growth fund.

With an allocation of at least 80% to direct global equities, the fund will also invest up to 20% in asset classes including money market funds, government and corporate bonds and real assets, including property and commodities.

The managers will select stocks that can deliver gains through a combination of capital growth and income, via the firm's proprietary screening and research solution. The fund will also employ a top-down macroeconomic perspective to optimise total returns.

Titan Wealth appoints new head of portfolio management

The fund's process will be based on quality, growth and cash flow valuations. 

John Leiper, CIO at Titan Asset Management, said: "We believe that an actively managed, globally allocated portfolio combining high quality bottom-up equity research with a top-down global macro-outlook is well placed to outperform a traditional active manager."

Tavistock Investments seeks to fill Titan gap with new acquisitions

Titan will trade in ETFs, while GPP's trading desk will trade equities. This in-house capability is part of the ‘client to custody' integration model developed by the Titan Wealth Group.

The firm's existing fund range includes the ACUMEN portfolios and Mazarin funds, in addition to its MPS range.  

