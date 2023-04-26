Third Point Investors hit by long equity exposure in 'bruising' 2022

Down 22.7% over the year, long equity was the largest source of detraction to returns, while the trust’s short equity positions shot up 6.5%, netting -16.2% for all equity.

The £625m London-listed closed-ended fund, which invests directly in Daniel Loeb's flagship hedge fund, reported a 24.4% and 25.5% drop on a NAV total return and share price basis, respectively, in the year to December 2022, according to its annual results.

This compares with a 17.7% fall for the MSCI World index, a 18.1% drop for the S&P 500 index and a sharp 33% slump for the technology-heavy NASDAQ index.

Within the long equity exposures, fundamental and event driven equity comprised 19.6% of the total 22.7% slump, with the 3.1% balance attributed to activist positions.

Corporate and structured credit exposure performed in line with the indices, losing a combined 2.5% at the portfolio level. Pre-IPO privates were down 3.3%, while the aggregate venture portfolio was marked down by 35%, underperforming the NASDAQ.

Having entered the year with an above average net equity exposure of 67%, two of the factors behind TPIL's underperformance were the underestimation of the impact of rising inflation and the contagion from earnings multiple contraction from unprofitable tech to profitable tech and higher quality names.

The first quarter of 2022 saw over half of the fund's losses for the year, when stocks such as SentinelOne, Intuit and Upstart, which had gained 20% in 2021, hurt the trust the most, with additional drawdown contributions from Amazon and Disney.

Throughout the year, the portfolio shifted to a capital preservation mode, with net equity exposure falling to lows of around 25%, focusing on long positions in defensive names, notably in the energy sector, while upping short exposure to growth and tech sectors.

During the second half, the manager increased its focus on long equity in event and activist themed positions, such as Colgate-Palmolive and Bath & Body Works, which were major contributors, and benefited from aggressive hedging against interest rate exposure.

Chair Rupert Dorey said that following a "bruising" year in 2022, the master fund is tilting towards more concentrated investment exposures where its traditional strengths lie, focusing on classic value, event driven and activism strategies, with the latter exposure rising from 15% to almost 40% of gross equity exposure over the year.

"While 2022 was extremely disappointing from a performance perspective, the investment manager is encouraged that the opportunity set currently presented is highly attractive for capitalising on its many strategies employed in its security selection and in specialist credit," he said.

"It is notable that the investment manager's longevity and ability to bounce back strongly after significant drawdowns is a defining characteristic, and we believe that the current investment landscape will offer the opportunity to earn strong returns in the years ahead."

TPIL's discount to NAV widened from 14.1% at the end of 2021 to 15.4%, despite efforts to narrow it with a buyback programme and an exchange offer for 25% of outstanding shares.

During 2022, the company bought back $53m worth of shares. In September, the board announced it would continue its buyback programme, buying a further $50m worth of shares in the period to September 2023. At the time of publication, the trust has bought back around $21m.