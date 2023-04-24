CPN Investment Management expands MPS and bespoke portfolio range with launch of two funds

Marlborough Group appointed ACD

Valeria Martinez
Charlie Nicholls (pictured) is the CEO of CPN
Charlie Nicholls (pictured) is the CEO of CPN

CPN Investment Management has expanded its MPS and bespoke portfolios proposition with the launch of two funds: IFSL CPN Global Opportunities and IFSL CPN Defensive strategy

The firm said it has transferred around £250m into the funds from its MPS portfolios, with around £180m and £70m going into the Global Opportunities and Defensive strategy respectively. The funds will be promoted to the wider market in the first quarter of 2024.

The Global Opportunities fund invests in equity funds around the globe, in both developed and emerging markets. It sits in the IA's Global sector and has an estimated ongoing charges figure of 0.96%.

The Defensive strategy holds at least 70% of its portfolio in funds investing in corporate and government bonds around the world. The fund will also hold absolute return strategies. It sits in the IA's IA Mixed Investment 0-35% Shares sector and has an estimated OCF of 0.97%.

Marlborough expands global fund suite with double launch

Chris Nicholls, CPN's chief investment officer, and Adam Malczewski, head of investment research, will be the managers of the funds. 

The firm's CEO Charlie Nicholls said: "Our clients trust us to provide the very best possible service for them, and we believe that in many cases investing through a collective fund structure can deliver significant benefits.

"We can access a wider range of investment opportunities on their behalf, including exchange traded funds and investment trusts. This can help to reduce costs and increases our options for exposure to assets such as gold and commodities."

CPN will blend the two funds in different proportions to create portfolios tailored to a range of 10 risk profiles. The funds will be available on 12 platforms including Fidelity, Quilter and AJ Bell.

Hargreaves Lansdown drops Marlborough Multi Cap Income from Wealth Shortlist

Marlborough Group's Investment Fund Services Limited has been appointed as the Authorised Corporate Director for the two funds.

Richard Goodall, CEO at the Marlborough Group, said: "The ACD is the independent steward overseeing how a fund is run and helping to protect the best interests of investors. This is an important role and we are delighted CPN has appointed IFSL as ACD for its new funds.

"More and more firms are recognising the considerable benefits of unitising portfolios to create their own funds. Switching to a fund structure can provide both significant advantages for investment clients and increased growth opportunities for businesses."

Valeria Martinez
