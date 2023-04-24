TPR and FCA publish guidance on LDI

TPR's Lou Davey: "Trustees must understand the risks they carry in their investment strategy, and only use leveraged LDI if appropriate."

The TPR guidance, published today (24 April), set out practical steps for trustees to manage risks - stressing the importance of good governance, controls to reduce risks, and the ability to react to events quickly, making clear that "trustees are ultimately responsible for how the assets in their scheme are invested".

It explained that trustees should only invest in leveraged LDI arrangements which have put in place an appropriately-sized buffer, which must include an operational buffer specific to the arrangement to manage day-to-day changes.

The guidance said there should also be a market stress buffer set at a minimum of 250bps to ensure additional cash or assets can be provided within five days, with a larger buffer set if this is likely to take longer. This is something TPR was recommended to do by the Bank of England last month.

The TPR said: "Setting the right buffer level is essential so the fund can operate in the normal way even where there are sharp market movements", adding this will depend on LDI composition and the scheme's operational processes surrounding LDI.

Additionally, TPR said there should be processes in place for meeting ‘cash calls' if the buffer drops too low and how this might be done, including using a single fund, a pre-specified portfolio, or a waterfall of funds to raise cash.

TPR said when determining which assets to use, trustees should consider timeframes and be clear on the process of selling the assets, which could be delegated to an LDI manager, investment platform or fiduciary manager.

TPR added that trustees should regularly review their investment strategies, and the benefits and risks of how LDI fits within their scheme. The regulator's guidance said while LDI can help manage volatile funding deficits and support a scheme's journey to buyout, it also "requires you to maintain a certain level of liquidity to meet collateral calls, which may impact your ability to invest in illiquid assets".

Governance models can vary depending on the scheme, but all trustees should be clear on who performs each role. They should ensure each responsibility is appropriate and that key strategic decisions are not delegated, and periodically review any arrangements.

When monitoring the resilience of LDI arrangements, trustees should ensure there are appropriate processes in place for this and take into account TPR's guidance on monitoring scheme investments.

Resilience testing can take place either by looking at how LDI arrangements and processes perform in difference scenarios, or by determining the size of market movement required before a specific event would happen.

Trustees should also be aware of the routine monitoring activities of their advisers and LDI managers, and ensure mechanisms are in place to "receive necessary and sufficient information to understand and be able to react to risks".

TPR interim director of regulatory policy, analysis and advice Lou Davey said: "Many schemes use LDI as a tool to mitigate volatility risks and we continue to monitor the use of this type of investment. The unprecedented market volatility seen last September clearly demonstrated there is the need for stronger buffers, more stringent governance and operational processes and more oversight by trustees.

"Trustees must understand the risks they carry in their investment strategy, and only use leveraged LDI if appropriate. Our guidance provides practical steps to ensure they achieve this vital balance, and we expect trustees to use it."

Financial Conduct Authority

The FCA also published a series of recommendations today for asset managers designed to increase resilience of LDI funds - setting out guidance around risk management and operational arrangements for LDI managers so that they can address risks to market integrity and financial stability.

FCA executive director for markets Sarah Pritchard said: "We have been clear that asset managers must take the necessary steps so that their LDI portfolios are resilient to future market volatility.

"Since September last year, we have been closely monitoring asset managers using LDI strategies as they make improvements and the sector is now much more resilient to potential risks, but there is more to be done.

"This guidance sets out what we expect in terms of risk management, stress testing and client communication, so that the necessary lessons are learned from last September's extreme events. Many of these lessons will be relevant to firms beyond the LDI sector."

Reaction

Pensions and Lifetime Savings Association (PLSA) deputy director of policy Joe Dabrowski said: "TPR's guidance is a helpful resource for pension schemes seeking to make use of LDI strategies.

"LDI has worked well for many schemes and employers over two decades and has helped defined benefit pensions, in the round, now being much better funded against their liabilities. Nonetheless, it is prudent of TPR to publish guidance on how to manage the potential risks, which were exposed by the unprecedented volatility episode that followed the Mini Budget last autumn.

"The industry has adapted well following those events and schemes using LDI are generally holding additional collateral buffers at the levels suggested in the guidance already. It is important that the guidance is a ‘living document' and updated as the market changes."

Dabrowski commented on the 250bps collateral buffer recommended by TPR, pointing out any level of collateral holding "should be evidence-based and reflect prudent market risks for the strategy, rather than scenarios, which could be too soft or excessively cautious and come at cost to performance".

"We would like to see further detail on this analysis from regulators on how they will continue to assess systemic risks into the future."

XPS Pension Group chief investment officer Simeon Willis noted: "A theme running through the FCA announcement was one of all participants sharing greater responsibility for LDI arrangements being appropriate to achieve the end investor's intended outcome. A higher bar is being set. It is clear that a siloed approach from investment manager or investment adviser, narrowly focused on their own role alone, is insufficient to meet expectations.

"Everyone involved in the decision chain should be demonstrating that they are considering the suitability of the investment for the end investor and the resilience of that investor's overall arrangements. This means LDI managers will need to be asking questions about what a client is trying to achieve by investing in the LDI fund, so it can satisfy itself and evidence that the fund is the best approach all round."

He added: "These more outcome focused developments mirror the messages that have emanated from discussions around the responsibilities of regulators themselves. For example, the BofE's recommendation last month that TPR is set an additional objective around financial stability.

"This overlapping approach has been proposed as a means to ensure key matters of systemic importance do not slip through the cracks, which is surely no bad thing."