BoJ's Ueda: Yield curve control likely to be maintained as inflation slows

In a comment to the Japanese parliament today (24 April), Ueda said consumer inflation in the country was "likely nearing its peak", adding he is "seeing it slowing ahead".

Japanese inflation currently sits at 3.2%, but trend inflation is still below 2%, according to the BoJ's forecasts, meaning the country's loose monetary policy is unlikely to be lifted with current forecasts.

Ueda said that for the BoJ to consider tweaking yield curve control, the central bank's inflation forecast would have to be "quite strong and close to 2%".

He added he "could not say" how the central bank would specifically change its YCC policy if the necessary factors were met.

Nevertheless, the governor said the central bank would be considering "whether it is possible" for the BoJ to reveal its plans on how it would scrap the YCC policy in advance.

AJ Bell investment director Russ Mould said: "Ueda is already hinting that he wants to keep policy loose to ensure Japan does not slip back into its old, deflationary ways, but while he wishes to be ‘creative,' to use his word, the new governor must also keep a close eye on both the currency and bond markets and keep them sweet."

The comments were made ahead of the central bank's first monetary policy decision with Ueda as governor later this week, which have already seen rumours escape that ultra-loose monetary policy will be maintained.

Under the bank's YCC policy, "unlimited amounts" of Japanese government bonds are bought back to "bend Japan's fixed-income markets to its will", holding the yield on benchmark ten-year government bonds below 0.25%, Mould explained.

In his comments today, Ueda also warned that considering how to unload the central bank's large holding of ETFs could "become a big issue" when YCC comes to an end.