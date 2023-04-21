Credit Suisse AT1 bond investors sue Swiss regulator

‘Deprived of property rights’

Valeria Martinez
In the first claim to be brought by holders, investors are contesting the legitimacy of FINMA’s decision leading to the wipe out.
A group of Swiss and international investors representing over CHF 4.5bn ($5bn) of Credit Suisse AT1 bonds have sued the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority for the $17bn wipeout that followed the bank’s acquisition by rival UBS.

An appeal against the order issued by the regulator to write down these instruments was filed on Wednesday (18 April) by law firm Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, which has assembled a multi-jurisdictional team of lawyers from Switzerland, the US and the UK.

The AT1 bonds were issued by Credit Suisse as part of its capital structure to meet regulatory capital requirements. In the first claim to be brought by holders, investors are contesting the legitimacy of FINMA's decision leading to the wipeout. 

Credit Suisse AT1 bondholders seek to recover losses from UBS

The complaint, seen by the Financial Times, accuses the regulator of having acted unconstitutionally, by failing to behave "proportionately" and "in good faith" when it ordered Credit Suisse to write down its riskiest bonds on 19 March.

Despite the publicly voiced complaints of bondholders, the appeal does not claim that FINMA operated outside the bounds of its legal authority or that the government's emergency ordinance was approved without proper authority.

According to the complaint, FINMA had a duty to decide "in good faith and in a non-arbitrary manner" in accordance with Articles 5 and 9 of the Swiss constitution, but alleged that it failed to do so.

The appeal also argues that Article 36, paragraph 3, which states that "any restrictions on fundamental rights must be proportionate" was violated. According to Swiss law, the right to property is a fundamental one.

What are AT1 bonds and why is Credit Suisse's $17bn wipe-out controversial?

The firm's managing partner in Switzerland Thomas Werlen said: "FINMA's decision undermines international confidence in the legal certainty and reliability of the Swiss financial centre. 

"We are committed to rectifying this decision, which is not only in the interests of our clients but will also strengthen Switzerland's position as a key jurisdiction in the global financial system."

Richard East, senior partner in the firm's London office, added: "Tuesday's filing was the first in a series of steps we will be taking to seek redress for our clients who have been unlawfully deprived of their property rights".

The Swiss attorney general's office has already launched an investigation into the events leading up to the takeover of Credit Suisse.
