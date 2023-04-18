Hambro Perks co-founder and CEO quietly exits

Hambro perks' SPAC told investors on 14 April the CEO had resigned effective immediately

The company confirmed to Investment Week Perks is no longer working at the business, but no reason for his exit was provided.

At the time of publication, Perks' profile and information had been removed from the company's website.

Hambro Perk's special purpose acquisition company HPAC told investors on 14 April Perks had resigned as a director with immediate effect.

Perks co-founded the venture capital business and worked as its CEO.

Over the last decade, Hambro Perks has backed several startups, including investment app Moneybox, fintech group Tide and battery developer Nexeon.

HPAC was London's first SPAC, launched in November 2021, following the UK government's removal of trading suspensions on SPACs after they confirmed a deal.

At the time, Hambro Perks said HPAC was looking to raise £150m with a focus on high-tech companies, and it was targeting mergers valued at £2bn, including debt.

The venture capital company also became a minor participant of the Woodford saga when, in October 2022, it acquired tech firm Ombu for £30m from the LF Equity Income fund.