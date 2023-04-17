Schroder UK Public Private rebrands as co-manager Roger Doig steps down

Tim Creed (pictured) is the head of private equity investments at Schroders Capital and co-manager of SUPP.

In the company's annual results to 31 December 2022 published today (17 April), chair Tim Edwards said the name change better reflected the change in investment policy to expand the investable universe to a global one, approved in May 2022.

"The company's proposed name change reflects this global remit. It also captures the essence of the current shape of the portfolio and its direction of travel," he wrote.

The trust changed its name from Woodford Patient Capital trust to Schroders UK Public Private trust on 13 December 2019, following the appointment of Schroders as the trust's manager in the wake of the collapse of Woodford Investment Management.

As part of the results, it was also revealed that Harry Raikes, part of the Schroders private capital team, would take over from Doig as co-manager, and work alongside Schroders Capital head of private equity investments Tim Creed.

Schroder UK Public Private's Creed defends global remit change

In the year to December 2022, SUPP's NAV total returns fell by 40.7%, driven largely by the listed portfolio. Oxford Nanopore, which represented 37% of the portfolio at the start of the period, was the largest detractor, with its share price collapsing 64.6% over the period.

In the manager's review, this was largely attributed to "changes in the market backdrop", driven by "a rotation out of growth, an aversion to negative free cashflow businesses and weaker operating performance reported at peers".

Edwards said that although 2022 was a "disappointing" year for the trust, the board believes the global remit adopted last year enables access to the "best innovation ideas in the most promising themes, wherever they are in the world".

"The pivot towards private investments, which has taken longer than anticipated due to the uncertainty of private markets in 2022, is expected to make further progress in 2023," he added.

The board intends to use 25% of all net cash realisations from the portfolio inherited from the Woodford Investment Management between now and 2025 for share buybacks.

Over 30% NAV decline for Schroder UK Public Private trust

As a result of what Edwards described as "uncertainty" in forecasting realisations, the trust has committed to buying back at least 5% of its issued capital in calendar years 2023 and 2024.

The trust is also introducing a five-yearly continuation vote, with the first to be held in 2025, which Numis described in a research note as a "positive development".

"If performance does not markedly improve over this period, we believe that the fund's future may well be in doubt," analyst Gavin Trodd wrote.

The discount stood at 45.8% at 31 December, which the chair said reflects not only the performance of the company itself but also the poor sentiment and uncertainty surrounding the wider private equity sector. It currently stands at 53.4%, according to data from the Association of Investment Companies.