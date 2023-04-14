BoE's Huw Pill: 'Path of inflation may be bumpier than we expect'

Speaking in a video conference hosted by Market News on Thursday (13 April), he said the UK CPI reading of 10.4% in February was a "material upside surprise" to the Bank's February MPR projection. Core inflation remains high, rising to 6.2% and services inflation at 6.6%.

He also said that the most recent economic data, particularly the stagnation of GDP in February published yesterday, is "somewhat disappointing" even if it is still higher than what the Bank had predicted at the end of last year.

"That is of course somewhat disappointing from an overall point of view, but I think it is important to recognise that that profile is much better than what we had in the MPC's forecasts in the second half of last year," he said.

The Bank of England increased its benchmark interest rate last month from 4% to 4.25%, marking the 11th straight increase since December 2021. Markets are currently pricing in the rate will increase again to 4.5% in May. Pill insisted the hikes were "weighing on inflation".

"Right now, I am worried about inflation being too high because we need to get back to target. But in doing that, we need to recognize there is scope to do too much as well as too little," he said.

A "key focus" in determining the direction that monetary policy should take before the MPC's next meeting in May would be the persistence of inflation, Pill added.

Pill also noted that while unemployment rates have remained close to historical lows, the Bank has seen "some turnover or turning point in other measures", mentioning the number of people who are coming out of economic inactivity and moving into the workforce.

After a significant increase in wages that did not keep pace with inflation, Pill said he is seeing a "clear sign of some turning in wage momentum."

However, he expressed concern that the moderation had now hit a wall, leaving wage growth at a rate that was incompatible with bringing inflation back down to the Bank's 2% target.

He said it was "open question" if this would be enough to get inflation back in control, adding there is disagreement within the MPC as to whether the economy requires higher unemployment for CPI to return to target.