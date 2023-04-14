Hunt and Bailey united at IMF talks on potential banking changes

The governor of the Bank of England Andrew Bailey and Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt both signalled that their respective institutions would consider raising the level of protection of bank customers in the wake of the Silicon Valley Bank collapse.

Speaking individually at the International Monetary Fund spring meetings in Washington, Bailey and Hunt said the deposit insurance scheme needed to be addressed and potentially increase the limit from the current £85,000.

Bailey was asked directly if UK banks were holding enough liquidity - or available cash  - to cope with short-term shocks, similar to the tsunami of redemptions which ultimately saw SVB collapse.

Bailey: Monetary policy will not be knocked off course by financial stability concerns

The governor said the UK banks were solid and "well capitalised, liquid and able to serve their customers and support the economy".

The BoE is working on a reform of Britain's bank deposit insurance guarantee scheme, and how much cash banks can hold was also being looked at.

The US has already announced a review of its deposit insurance system, something Bailey said could be a problem for smaller UK banks as they "find it harder to issue marketable long-term debt securities that can count as 'eligible liabilities'".

"I think the answer here lies in the world of deposit insurance," he said.

Therefore, Bailey explained the central bank was focusing on reviewing smaller banks which do not have eligible liabilities and has focused on "the speed of pay-outs".

He said: "Going further and considering increasing deposit protection limits could have cost implications for the banking sector as a whole. As with all things relating to bank resolution, there is no free lunch."

The chancellor echoed this sentiment yesterday (13 May), according to the Financial Times, responding to Bailey's speech in a side line meeting, stating: "We need to look at deposit insurance and keep that under review. If there is a decision [from regulators] that we should increase [the £85,000 limit], it will come across my desk as to how we finance that increase."

Hunt said that raising the limit would require an immediate call on public money as there were currently no reserves to pay depositors quickly like as there was in the US.

The chancellor said he would defer to Bailey and the Prudential Regulation Authority to decide exactly what the correct limit should be.

