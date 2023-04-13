UK finalises $3.3bn pledge to IMF sustainability trust

The trust supports projects in developing countries to combat climate change, future pandemics and energy insecurity.

Speaking at the IMF Spring meeting in Washington DC yesterday (12 April), Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said the UK would also be delivering $670m (£535m) to the IMF's Poverty Reduction and Growth trust, as well as provide an additional $500m in UK-guaranteed loans to Ukraine.

In total, the UK has now given $2bn to the IMF's Poverty Reduction and Growth Trust, and the total amount pledged to Ukraine has risen to £6.5bn.

Earlier this week, the IMF forecast the UK economy would shrink by 0.3% this year, adding the country will likely miss both of Hunt's main fiscal rules of falling public debt burden and borrowing below 3% of GDP by 2028.

Hunt signed the commitment yesterday alongside IMF managing director Kristalina Georgieva, adding the UK was "making good" on its G7 Presidency commitments, delivering "a multi-billion-pound package of support to reduce poverty and bolster energy security across developing countries".