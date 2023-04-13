LXi REIT raises annual dividend target following completion of debt refinancing

LXi’s shares are currently trading at a 28.67% discount to NAV, according to the Association of Investment Companies.

In a stock exchange notice today (13 April), the board said the company had signed a £565m secured, interest-only loan facility with a syndicate of banks. The facility comprises a £200m five-year revolving credit facility, a £115m five-year term loan and a £250m three-year term loan.

The refinancing has allowed the UK commercial property trust to target 6.6p per share in annual dividends for the year to March 2024, representing an increase of 4.8% from FY23. It is expected to be fully covered by net earnings.

Chair Cyrus Ardalan said the facilities provide the company with "operational flexibility, including an ability to migrate further to unsecured/debt capital markets funding in due course", while underpinning its "long-term progressive dividend policy".

The blended margin on the facility is an annual 2.23% over SONIA. The company has purchased interest rate caps representing £400m of notional to cap SONIA at cost at an annual 2%, resulting in an annual all-in rate of 4.23% for the first three years of the facility.

The facility, combined with the new £148m 16-year facility and extension of its £60m HSBC facility signed in March, completes the trust's near-term debt refinancing programme with around £730m of debt facilities repaid in full. The remaining £165m will be hedged through a five-year swap.

The company now has £1.3m in total borrowings, down from £1.3m pre financing. As a result, the trust's weighted average debt maturity is now six years, with a weighted average capped interest cost of 4.69%.

In a research note, Numis analyst Andrew Rees wrote that with around £735m of debt facilities due to expire over the next couple of years, a "wide-reaching debt refinancing" had been "key priority" for LXi entering 2023.

Having undertaken the first step last month, the finalisation of this new £565m facility completes this refinancing and removes some "near-term uncertainty" for the fund, he added.

"Although LXi has not been immune from the repricing within commercial real estate with values down 8.6% in the six months to 31 March, we believe the diversified portfolio of key operating assets let on long index linked leases, should prove more resilient to further valuation uncertainty than the wider commercial sector," he wrote.

The completion of the strategic refinancing will allow management's attention to return to proactively managing the portfolio, he added, including accretive capital recycling, which he said has "historically delivered strong NAV returns for shareholders".

LXi's shares are currently trading at a 28.67% discount to NAV, according to the Association of Investment Companies. In the past year, its NAV total return is 3.5%, while the Property - UK Commercial AIC sector is down 11.6%.