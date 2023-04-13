Home REIT further extends sale deadline

Bluestar Group’s “likely cash offer” may be extended again if the firm’s wish and the Takeover Panel consents.

The extension pushes the deadline to 5pm on 11 May 2023, as six candidates bid to become the embattled trust's investment adviser.

Atrato Group lines up Home REIT bid as social housing chief departs

Home REIT reasserted: "Shareholders should note that there can be no certainty that an offer will ultimately be made for the company, nor as to the terms on which any firm offer might be made."

The move comes as RM Funds and Atrato Group emerge as two of six potential candidates bidding for the role of investment adviser.

Yesterday (12 April), Investment Week revealed that although Atrato Group was lining up its bid for the trust, its social housing chief David Blakeborough would not be a part of that bid, instead departing the firm to establish his own REIT.

Concerns mount over potential fire sale of Home REIT properties as liquidity shrinks

At the beginning of the month, Home REIT revealed it was paying £30m to its lender Scottish Widows in order to reduce its outstanding debt and was "giving particular consideration to the potential sale in the near-term of a limited number of properties", a move blasted as "remarkable in its ambiguity" by Harcus Parker partner Jennifer Morrisey, who is working on a claim on behalf of shareholders.

Partner at Harcus Parker Jennifer Morrissey said it was "disappointing" to see Home REIT "delay another crucial decision regarding the future of the organisation", adding the announcement had failed to explain "any necessary detail" regarding the potential offer.

"[The announcement] demonstrates an ongoing lack of transparency in disclosing full details of the link and interactions between Bluestar and Alvarium," Morrissey said. "The fact that it has been left to shareholders and others to piece together the connections between the two is itself a cause for concern."