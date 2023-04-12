Crystal Amber pledges 'substantial return of capital' following Hurricane Energy sale

The fund added that it intended to retain “sufficient liquidity” to continue funding the growth of GI Dynamics.

Crystal Amber had pressured Hurricane to either sell its assets or change its management, having pressured the firm at the end of last year to remove six of its directors.

The firm eventually relented at the start of this year, after Hurricane said it was moving forwards with its formal sale process.

Last week, Hurricane announced a potential acquisition by oil conglomerate Prax, stating that a meeting of its shareholders to approve the purchase has been set for 4 May, with the deal expected to be effective this quarter.

Crystal Amber said that within 14 days of the deal being made effective, it expects to receive £34.7m in cash consideration from the sale, or 41.6p per Crystal Amber share.

In addition, the fund said it could receive deferred consideration units with a value up to £37.3m, or an extra 44.8p per Crystal Amber share, bringing its returns to a total of 86.5p per share.

Crystal Amber said, that when the scheme receives approval from Hurricane's shareholders and courts on 4 May, it will consult with major shareholders regarding "the treatment of the disposal proceeds".

It then intends to announce a "substantial return of capital" as soon as practical, aiming to return capital immediately after it receives the money.

Crystal Amber's net asset value per share on 31 March was 117.4p, 49.1p of which relates to the holding in Hurricane and a net 68.3p for the fund's other assets and liabilities

The firm explained: "On the assumption that the full consideration relating to Hurricane of 86.5p per Crystal Amber share had been received on 31 March 2023, the pro forma net asset value per share on 31 March 2023 would have increased by 37.4p per share to 154.8p per Crystal Amber share."