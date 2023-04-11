Chancellor appoints external member of BoE Monetary Policy Committee

Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey said the MPC will “benefit greatly” from Greene's contributions to their policy discussions.
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has appointed Megan Greene as an external member of the Monetary Policy Committee of the Bank of England.

Green will join the MPC on 5 July for a three-year term, replacing current external member Silvana Tenreyro, who has been part of the MPC since July 2017.

She has served as the Kroll Institute's global chief economist since September 2021, alongside her work as a senior fellow at the Watson Institute for International and Public Affairs. 

Prior to joining Kroll, Green worked as the global chief economist at Manulife Asset Management for three years. Other roles included senior fellow at the Harvard Kennedy School, founder and chief economist at Maverick Intelligence and director of European economics at Roubini Global Economics. 

Hunt said Greene's "wide experience" across financial markets and the real economy will "bring valuable new expertise to the MPC". 

"I am delighted to appoint her to this role and look forward to seeing her contribution to policymaking in the coming years," he said. 

"I would also like to thank Professor Silvana Tenreyro for all her work since she joined the Bank of England, and wish her the best in the next stage of her career."

Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey said the MPC would "benefit greatly" from her contributions to their policy discussions. He also thanked Tenreyro for her "tremendous contribution" to the work of the MPC over the past six years and wished her the best for the future. 

Commenting on her appointment, Greene said: "I am honoured and thrilled to have the opportunity to contribute to the policy debate at the Bank of England as an external member of the MPC. It will be a privilege and a challenge to help address some of the key monetary policy challenges of our time."

