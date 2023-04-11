Harvey Nichols CEO joins abrdn UK trust board

The trust’s board has also revealed Caroline Ramsay will retire as a director, effective from the day of the AGM.

Malhotra will take up her role as an independent non-executive director of the trust on 1 May 2023.

She has served as CEO of Harvey Nichols since January 2020, having first joined the business in 1998.

During that time, she has progressed through various roles, including chief operating officer and chief financial officer.

Malhotra, who is trained as a chartered accountant, is also currently a non-executive director of Workspace Group.

She will stand for election as an independent non-executive at the annual general meeting of the abrdn UK Smaller Companies Growth Trust, to be held in November 2023.

The trust's board also revealed Caroline Ramsay will retire as a director, effective from the day of the AGM.

Ramsay has been in her role at the trust since August 2016, and was also chair of the trust's audit committee

"The board would like to thank her for her significant contribution over this time," the investment company said in a statement.

It is the board's intention that, following Ramsay's retirement, Malhotra will be appointed as chair of the audit committee.