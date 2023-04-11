Hedge fund Marshall Wace ups short bet against Natwest

NatWest shares, which stood at about 310p in February, have slumped to 269.4p today (11 April), in tandem with falls in other banking stocks | Credit: iStock

Regulatory disclosures to the regulator show the $61bn hedge fund first bet against the bank in 2016, and reinstated its bet back in 2022. Since March 2023, the hedge fund has been steadily increasing its short, rising from 0.51% on 10 March to its current 0.61% level.

NatWest shares, which stood at about 310p in February, have slumped to 269.4p today (11 April), in tandem with falls in other banking stocks, according to data from MarketWatch.

An analysis by Breakout Point cited by Reuters showed that Marshall Wace held the largest disclosed number of short positions against banks. The banks included BAWAG, FinecoBank, Handelsbanken, CaixaBank and PKO Bank Polski.

The firm made its short bet against NatWest during a highly volatile time for the banking sector, when three American banks, including Silicon Valley Bank, collapsed. The failures have led to fears increases in interest rates are causing tension in the financial sector.

Concerns for the banking sector have also been heightened by the forced takeover of Credit Suisse by UBS, after years of problems at the bank left it vulnerable to collapse, in a rescue deal orchestrated by Swiss authorities.

The Bank of England has insisted the British banking system is safe, but this stance has not developed without interventions.

On 13 March, the Bank and ministers orchestrated a rescue sale of Silicon Valley Bank UK to HSBC for £1, amid worries the collapse of the business would cause chaos for the 3,300 technology and start-up companies that were its customers.

Investment Week has contacted NatWest and Marshall Wace for comment.