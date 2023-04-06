FCA orders WealthTek to cease operations over 'serious' regulatory issues

BDO appointed interim manager

Valeria Martinez
clock • 1 min read
A man aged 48 has been arrested in connection with these concerns by the Northumbria Police.
Image:

A man aged 48 has been arrested in connection with these concerns by the Northumbria Police.

The Financial Conduct Authority has ordered wealth management firm WealthTek to immediately cease operations after it discovered “serious” regulatory and operational issues.

The regulator has appointed Shane Crooks, Mark Shaw and Emma Sayers from BDO as interim manager pending a further court hearing. 

A man aged 48 has been arrested in connection with these concerns by the Northumbria Police, which are working in partnership with the FCA. The regulator said it had later interviewed the individual "under caution". 

FCA strengthens enforcement leadership

WealthTek is a regulated wealth management firm which provides discretionary, advisory and execution only services to retail clients. The firm also uses the trading names Vertem Asset Management and Malloch Melville. 

"The FCA said it is in close contact with the firm and the interim managers regarding the fair treatment of customers and further information will be made available by them in due course," the watchdog added. 



Related Topics

Valeria Martinez
Author spotlight

Valeria Martinez

Senior Reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Valeria Martinez

Concerns mount over potential fire sale of Home REIT properties as liquidity shrinks

Ruffer deputy CIO and head of investment support exit

More on Regulation

The FCA said it would increase the volume of proactive assessments of firms' anti-money laundering systems and controls and further develop its data-led analytical tools.
Regulation

FCA takes data-led approach to help cut financial crime

Improved cross-organisational response

Jenna Brown
Jenna Brown
clock 05 April 2023 • 2 min read
The FCA expects to invest £12.7m in 2023/2024 to implement the new Financial Regulatory Framework reforms.
Regulation

FCA outlines business plan for 2023/24 with four key commitment areas

£12.7m earmarked for FRF

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 05 April 2023 • 3 min read
Stratford, London: Location of the FCA's headquarters.
Regulation

FCA confirms £5.3m spend on 'embedding' Consumer Duty

Part of 2023/24 business plan

Hope William-Smith
Hope William-Smith
clock 05 April 2023 • 2 min read
Most read
01

BlackRock employed to sell down $114bn Signature Bank and SVB portfolios

06 April 2023 • 1 min read
02

Amundi merges $3.7bn global ETF with new fund

06 April 2023 • 1 min read
03

Investment Week appoints new editor

05 April 2023 • 2 min read
04

FCA outlines business plan for 2023/24 with four key commitment areas

05 April 2023 • 3 min read
05

RIT Capital Partners chair and third largest shareholder increase stakes amid backlash

03 April 2023 • 2 min read
06

Investec W&I UK merges with Rathbones in £839m deal

04 April 2023 • 2 min read
11 May
United Kingdom
Conference

IW Alternatives Summit 2023

Register now
Trustpilot