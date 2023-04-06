FCA orders WealthTek to cease operations over 'serious' regulatory issues

A man aged 48 has been arrested in connection with these concerns by the Northumbria Police.

The regulator has appointed Shane Crooks, Mark Shaw and Emma Sayers from BDO as interim manager pending a further court hearing.

WealthTek is a regulated wealth management firm which provides discretionary, advisory and execution only services to retail clients. The firm also uses the trading names Vertem Asset Management and Malloch Melville.

"The FCA said it is in close contact with the firm and the interim managers regarding the fair treatment of customers and further information will be made available by them in due course," the watchdog added.





