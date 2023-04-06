Amundi merges $3.7bn global ETF with new fund

Into Amundi MSCI World III fund

Eve Maddock-Jones
clock • 1 min read
The fees will remain at 0.2%, and it will continue to track the MSCI World Net Total Return index.
Image:

The fees will remain at 0.2%, and it will continue to track the MSCI World Net Total Return index.

Amundi is merging its $3.7bn Lyxor MSCI World (LUX) UCITS ETF into the newly created sub-fund Amundi MSCI World III UCITS ETF.

The merger is set to take place on 21 April this year and according to a letter to shareholders seen by Investment Week, Amundi described this as a "purely administrative absorption", stating it does not require any actions from the client, as shares in the Lyxor ETF will simply be replaced by shares in the MSCI World product.

Amundi replaces Yves Perrier as chair

Fees will remain at 0.2%, and it will continue to track the MSCI World Net Total Return index. 

Amundi acquired Lyxor in January last year for €825m and has since been reviewing the €170bn range.

At the end of last year, it completed the merger of its emerging market ETF with Lyxor's equivalent strategy, as the firm looked for "economies of scale" in the business.

Related Topics

Eve Maddock-Jones
Author spotlight

Eve Maddock-Jones

Features Editor at Investment Week

View profile
More from Eve Maddock-Jones

Credit Suisse chair re-elected at AGM as shareholders reject CEO pay

Unicorn appoints co-manager on UK Smaller Companies fund

More on ETFs

The oil ETF follows the MarketVector US Listed Oil Services 10% Capped index
ETFs

VanEck launches defence and oil ETFs

Listed on LSE and Deutsche Börse Xetra

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 05 April 2023 • 2 min read
Fixed income was the most popular allocation option for ETFs
ETFs

Investors seek to boost active ETF allocation over 2023

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co survey

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 03 April 2023 • 2 min read
All six funds will have its listings cancelled on 28 April, with the funds terminated on 3 May.
ETFs

Invesco shutters six ETFs due to 'economic viability'

Invesco is set to terminate six ETFs within its range, stating that they are no longer “economically viable".

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 29 March 2023 • 1 min read
Most read
01

BlackRock employed to sell down $114bn Signature Bank and SVB portfolios

06 April 2023 • 1 min read
02

Amundi merges $3.7bn global ETF with new fund

06 April 2023 • 1 min read
03

Bank of England split on future path of rate hikes

05 April 2023 • 1 min read
04

Investec W&I UK merges with Rathbones in £839m deal

04 April 2023 • 2 min read
05

Banks, regulation, LTAFs: Where now for the investment industry after eventful Q1?

05 April 2023 • 9 min read
06

FCA outlines business plan for 2023/24 with four key commitment areas

05 April 2023 • 3 min read
11 May
United Kingdom
Conference

IW Alternatives Summit 2023

Register now
Trustpilot