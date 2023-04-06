Concerns mount over potential fire sale of Home REIT properties as liquidity shrinks

The former FTSE250 trust has a portfolio of 2,400 properties that it leases to charities, housing associations and community interest companies that provide accommodation for the homeless.

In a stock exchange notice yesterday (5 April), the embattled trust said it "continues to explore all available options" and is "giving particular consideration" to the potential sale in the near-term of a limited number of properties.

Home REIT said any sales would be conducted to "stabilise" its property portfolio, as the trust contends with rent defaults, a hefty refurbishment bill and potential valuation write-downs, following a damning report by short-seller Viceroy Research last November.

Jennifer Morrissey, partner at Harcus Parker, a law firm that launched a claim on behalf of Home REIT shareholders last December, said the company's reference to stabilising its property portfolio is "remarkable in its ambiguity".

"Shareholders are left to guess at what could be meant by this and whether it means a fire sale of its assets," she said.

For a REIT that holds an investment policy based on raising equity to buy thousands of properties, asset sales would be a "step backwards", said Oli Creasey, head of property research at Quilter Cheviot.

"The question is why they are being sold," he said. "If they have identified terrible properties which are not working as planned, they are probably right to be selling them as they may never be economic.

"From an investor perspective, it is probably best to see those properties sold and debt paid down."

Debt agreement

An Investment Week investigation in March found the embattled trust was close to breaching its interest cover (IC) covenant and Loan-To-Value (LTV) banking covenant due to dwindling net income.

While the debt agreement between Scottish Widows and Home REIT is private, one possible outcome of a covenant breach could be to require debt repayments through selective asset disposals, such as unoccupied, non-core assets sold at market value.

If Home REIT is being forced to sell these properties to meet liquidity needs or pay back debt, Creasey said "this would look less like a healthy strategy and more of a fire sale or distressed event".

"That would be more of a problem and the fact that we are missing that type of information [in the RNS] is perhaps most interesting and where more colour needs to be provided," he added.

In the case of a covenant breach, Scottish Widows could place limitiations on the company, requiring the trust to curtail available cash resources to offset the debt.

Home REIT has agreed to repay £30m to Scottish Widows, utilising cash held in a restricted account, which, under the terms of the group's facilities, was no longer able to be accessed for general working capital purposes.

This has brought its outstanding debt down from £250m to £220m. The lender has also provided the group with access to additional funds for general working capital.

Home REIT declined to comment.

Impact on residents

Mark Bentley, director at ShareSoc and Home REIT shareholder, said that while property sales will at least provide some indication of true valuations, he noted it is a "key responsibility" of the REIT to ensure that residents are protected in any property sale.

Harcus Parker's Morrissey said it is "worrying" the company had failed to provide any commitments to the vulnerable people living in its properties, or assurances that they will be protected.

"Home REIT's stated purpose is ‘contributing to the alleviation of homelessness in the UK' - there seems a real risk that it will be doing the exact opposite," she added.

Investment Week understands that Home REIT is still considering options, but the properties sold could be empty and awaiting new occupants, or undergoing refurbishment.

Emma Bird, head of investment companies at Winterflood, said yesterday's announcement implies that significant rent collection issues are ongoing, adding she suspects that any new investment adviser will look to re-tenant the homes as soon as possible if the rent arrears cannot be resolved.

"However, this is likely to involve complexities given the desire to avoid disruption to the underlying vulnerable residents, while any rent-free period or other incentive given to the incoming tenants will negatively impact the fund's cash flow," she added.

Six candidates to replace Alvarium

On 15 March, Home REIT announced it had opened a process to consider candidates to replace Alvarium as its investment adviser, in parallel to the potential sale of the company to Bluestar Group.

The trust revealed yesterday that six candidates were bidding to become the firm's investment adviser, but did not reveal the identity of the bidders. The board said it would be aiming to deliver "an orderly handover" in due course.

Given Home REIT's chequered history, Creasey said it was "surprising" so many candidates had put themselves forward to replace Alvarium, which has been at the centre of criticism since the Viceroy Report was released.

"It is not something that is going to be entirely straightforward, so I suppose you could see that as good news, in a way, that they at least have a choice and they do not have to go with the lowest bidder," he said.

Home REIT has failed to publish its latest annual results for the year to 31 August 2022 due to an ongoing enhanced audit by BDO. After missing its January deadline, which led to the suspension of the company's shares, yesterday's update did not provide any timeline for publication.

However, it revealed the trust had received an initial draft of the investigation findings from Alvarez & Marsal into allegations of wrongdoing, which it described as an "extensive and complex report" that remains subject to "certain clarifications and finalisation".

"The fact that they are not willing to immediately publish means it is probably not a brilliant outcome," said Creasey. "It probably means there is something to be said that they are not entirely happy with."