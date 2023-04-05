FCA outlines business plan for 2023/24 with four key commitment areas

The FCA expects to invest £12.7m in 2023/2024 to implement the new Financial Regulatory Framework reforms.

Building up on its three-year strategy announced in April last year, the regulator has decided to invest further in its most critical commitments over the coming year.

The first commitment, ‘Preparing financial services for the future', will entail working with the Treasury to implement the new regulatory framework. The FCA expects to invest £12.7m in 2023/2024 to implement the reforms.

Following the UK's withdrawal from the EU, the government is adapting the UK's framework for financial services regulation, which will give the FCA a new secondary objective to facilitate the international competitiveness of the UK economy and its growth.

Throughout the year, the FCA expects to bring forward proposals for changes involving MiFID/MiFR, prospectus regulation, including a new public offer regime, securitisation regulation and short selling regulation, as well as asset management regulation.

"We will be seeking industry input throughout this process to ensure that we align any changes with the proposed secondary international competitiveness and growth objective," the regulator said.

The second commitment is ‘Putting consumers' needs first', which will aim to improve protection and standards for all consumers.

With Consumer Duty coming into force in July, the regulator has committed to providing additional resources to make sure the transition is smooth for both consumers and firms. The FCA will invest £5.3m to ensure Consumer Duty is embedded effectively.

"Consumer Duty is a significant shift in our expectations of firms and is particularly important as consumers face squeezed incomes and the rising cost of living," the regulator said.

"We are bolstering our resources to ensure the Consumer Duty is embedded effectively within firms and central to their technology."

Part of this commitment will also include finalising and publishing the rules on Sustainability Disclosure Requirements and investment labels, and beginning the implementation process.

‘Reducing and preventing financial crime' is the FCA's third commitment. Prioritising this will help protect consumers to an extent and consumers in vulnerable circumstances specifically, it said.

Finally, the commitment of ‘Strengthening the position in global wholesale markets' will aim to help ensure the UK continues to be seen as one of the leading global markets of choice and strengthen its ability to respond to market volatility.

"We are operating in an environment of significantly elevated market risk globally. We are investing very significantly in our technology and data capabilities, including to address data gaps and ingest data quicker so we can oversee markets effectively," the FCA said.

The FCA's headcount grew from around 3,800 at the beginning of 2022 to nearly 4,500 at the end of March 2023. This has included significant increases in its authorisations and its enforcement and market oversight divisions.

The regulator said it expects to increase its headcount in 2023 to meet its growing remit and to enable them to deliver key aspects of its strategy, such as the future regulatory framework.