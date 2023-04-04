Numis: No 'meaningful' pick-up in London IPO market in short term

The 'continued scarcity' of UK ECM transactions led to lower revenues for the investment bank

In a trading update yesterday (3 April), the investment bank said it experienced lower revenues due to a "continued scarcity" of UK equity capital market transactions across the market.

London has recently come under fire after several companies opted for listings in New York.

As a result, in the six months to 31 March 2023, the investment bank suffered a drop in performance, expected to be at around £64m, a 14% fall from H1 2022.

But Numis said it is "well positioned" to benefit from a recovery in capital markets volumes, although it currently does not envisage a "meaningful change" in market conditions in the short term.

More specifically, the company said it is unlikely the IPO market will see any "meaningful pick-up" in the next six months or so.