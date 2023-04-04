RSMR adds Lightman fund and L&G index to rated list

This is the first time RSMR has rated a Lightman fund

This is the first time the research house has rated a Lightman fund, the company said.

The LF Lightman European fund uses a value-focused investment approach, specialising in European equities.

RSMR said it has rated the strategy because there are very few value-focused European equity funds available to UK investors and due to manager Rob Burnett's long-term track record of managing European equity funds both when he was at Neptune and now at Lightman.

The fund's investment philosophy "is based on empirical research, looking for investment characteristics that have worked with the highest degree of consistency over the longer-term", the research house said.

Lightman's picking process concentrates on three key stock characteristics: high free cash flow yield, low price-to-book and price-to-earnings, and positive operational momentum (improvement in revenue and margins).

RSMR believes the value-focused style of the fund means its performance is likely to fluctuate according to which parts of the European equity market are either under or overperforming at any given time.

As a result, it said the fund would be best used within a diversified portfolio when combined with more growth-orientated investments.

The L&G Global Real Estate Dividend index is a passively managed product, which tracks the FTSE EPRA NAREIT Developed Dividend Plus index.

RSMR said LGIM uses a "pragmatic replication" approach, which enables the teams to add value by "more than offsetting the costs of replication". This is seen as a key differentiator resulting in "modest, yet financially significant, positive bias" in the company's flagship equity funds.

LGIM aims to hold all stocks within the index in line with their index weights, the research house explained, but the investment teams do not trade a stock if they cannot find a "natural source of liquidity" to purchase it.

As a result, they allow stock weights to fluctuate within a narrow band to minimise rebalancing and transaction costs.

This, RSMR said, can often result in a "better average price being achieved by the fund".

The research house believes the L&G Global Real Estate Dividend index would suit investors seeking income from the asset class, with the potential for capital gains.