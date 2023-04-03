Synthetic US dollar LIBOR to cease in September 2024

1- and 6-month sterling ceased

James Baxter-Derrington
Usage of the 3-month synthetic LIBOR setting is expected to cease on 28 March 2024.
The Financial Conduct Authority has extended the usage of synthetic US dollar LIBOR to September 2024, extending the deadline past its previous end date of June 2023.

Any new usage of synthetic US dollar LIBOR will be prohibited from 1 July 2023, overriding any exemptions previously offered by the regulator.

Usage of the 1-, 3- and 6-months synthetic US dollar settings will be permitted for all legacy contracts, excluding cleared derivatives, and will be calculated using the relevant CME term secured overnight financing rates (SOFR) reference rate plus the respective International Swaps and Derivatives Association (ISDA) fixed spread adjustment.

These LIBOR settings are among the last remaining, and their usage will come to an end of 30 September 2024, unless "unforeseen and material events were to happen".

The FCA has reasserted that synthetic LIBOR was "only a temporary bridge" and the synthetic setting will not be extended "simply for the convenience of those who could have transitioned their contracts but have not done so".

Synthetic sterling LIBOR

The 1- and 6-month synthetic sterling LIBOR settings were published for the final time on 31 March 2023 and have now ceased permanently.

Usage of the 3-month synthetic LIBOR setting is expected to cease on 28 March 2024, and the FCA has reasserted the need for firms to "continue their active transition efforts".

