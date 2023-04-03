Aquis Exchange launches regulated 24/7 exchange

Aquis Equinox will not need to shutdown every day

Aquis Equinox will never require shut down or downtime, the firm said, challenging traditional exchange models.

D eveloped by Aquis Technologies' in-house team, the newly unveiled exchange will guarantee continuous operation and uninterrupted availability, according to the firm.

If the system will need to fix errors, it will automatically switch to a backup service in real time.

Aquis Equinox will run through a "shared ecosystem capable of hosting multiple exchanges under a single matching engine", the company added.

Aquis explained the move will "substantially reduce" costs of in-house development and staffing, since cloud-native deployment eliminates the costs associated with data centres as well as decreasing carbon emissions and energy consumption.

Adrian Ip, managing director of Aquis Technologies, said the company's ambition to offer ‘exchange as a service' has now become a reality.

He explained traditional exchange tech providers have always been limited by different time zones and hours of operation alongside the need to shutdown once a day.

"Through a shared ecosystem in which downtime is not a requirement, Aquis' matching engine enables the economies of scale to be shared across exchange platforms, delivering significant benefits to customers," he added.

"For too long, the traditional exchange technology provision industry has exported its entire business model to the world. Expensive software licenses, data centres, people and energy consumption. Stopping other industries which could benefit from regulated market grade technology. Aquis Equinox unlocks the potential of the next generation of capital markets for the world," Ip said.