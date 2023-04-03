Aquis Exchange launches regulated 24/7 exchange

Aquis Equinox

clock • 1 min read
Aquis Equinox will not need to shutdown every day
Image:

Aquis Equinox will not need to shutdown every day

Aquis Technologies, a division of Aquis Exchange, has launched a “world-first”, regulated market grade 24/7 matching engine.

Aquis Equinox will never require shut down or downtime, the firm said, challenging traditional exchange models.

D eveloped by Aquis Technologies' in-house team, the newly unveiled exchange will guarantee continuous operation and uninterrupted availability, according to the firm.

If the system will need to fix errors, it will automatically switch to a backup service in real time.

Aquis Equinox will run through a "shared ecosystem capable of hosting multiple exchanges under a single matching engine", the company added.

Aquis explained the move will "substantially reduce" costs of in-house development and staffing, since cloud-native deployment eliminates the costs associated with data centres as well as decreasing carbon emissions and energy consumption.

FCA's Rathi defends UK listings regime

Adrian Ip, managing director of Aquis Technologies, said  the company's ambition to offer ‘exchange as a service' has now become a reality.

He explained traditional exchange tech providers have always been limited by different time zones and hours of operation alongside the need to shutdown once a day.

"Through a shared ecosystem in which downtime is not a requirement, Aquis' matching engine enables the economies of scale to be shared across exchange platforms, delivering significant benefits to customers," he added. 

"For too long, the traditional exchange technology provision industry has exported its entire business model to the world. Expensive software licenses, data centres, people and energy consumption. Stopping other industries which could benefit from regulated market grade technology. Aquis Equinox unlocks the potential of the next generation of capital markets for the world," Ip said.

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Cristian Angeloni

Senior Reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Cristian Angeloni

Credit Suisse AT1 bondholders seek to recover losses from UBS

atomos names chair as Endemano steps down

More on Markets

The law firm hopes the various actors will 'recognise and correct the mistakes made in hastily orchestrating this merger'
Markets

Credit Suisse AT1 bondholders seek to recover losses from UBS

‘Constructive engagement’ needed

Cristian Angeloni
clock 03 April 2023 • 1 min read
Market Movers Blog: Oil prices spike following surprise Opec+ cut in production
Markets

Market Movers Blog: Oil prices spike following surprise Opec+ cut in production

Latest news and analysis

Investment Week
clock 03 April 2023 • 1 min read
The chief executive of the Financial Conduct Authority, Nikhil Rathi
Markets

FCA's Rathi defends UK listings regime

Potential reforms ahead

Cristian Angeloni
clock 29 March 2023 • 4 min read
Most read
01

Nick Train: Fund allocators have become disenchanted with UK equities

03 April 2023 • 2 min read
02

Ex-Quilter boss Paul Feeney appointed CEO of Skerritts Group

03 April 2023 • 1 min read
03

Swiss prosecutor probes UBS takeover of Credit Suisse

03 April 2023 • 2 min read
04

Cash offer for Industrials REIT on the horizon

03 April 2023 • 1 min read
05

Ruffer appoints co-CIO as founder Jonathan Ruffer hands over control to partners

31 March 2023 • 1 min read
06

Link Fund Solutions sale in doubt after Waystone Group senior management exit

30 March 2023 • 2 min read
11 May
United Kingdom
Conference

IW Alternatives Summit 2023

Register now
Trustpilot