Dowgate Wealth launches Onward Opportunities investment trust on AIM

In a stock exchange notice today (30 March), the firm said it will provide portfolio management services to the newly-launched company, with the investment team led by portfolio manager Laurence Hulse.

The investment objective of the trust is to generate risk-adjusted absolute returns through a portfolio of about 20-25 specialist UK smaller companies, with an investment time horizon of three to five years.

The team will deploy a "tried and tested" investment process, the firm said, combined with an active approach to stock selection and "high levels of engagement" with the portfolio investments.

Hulse joined Dowgate Wealth, a firm founded in 2020 by a team of ex-Hargreave Hale investment professionals, in 2022 from Gresham House, where he co-managed the Strategic Public Equity fund and LF Gresham House Smaller Companies fund.

The Onward Opportunities investment team also includes Tom Teichman, Jay Patel, Mark Chadwick and David Poutney.

Hulse said: "This launch puts in place the foundations to grow an investment company that can actively engage with UK smaller companies where we identify value.

"I would like to extend my thanks to our seed investors and the whole team for providing this fantastic onward opportunity to build upon."

Andrew Henton, chair of Onward Opportunities Limited, added: "We believe that a structural gap exists within the UK smaller companies sector which can be exploited through the deep industry experience of the investment team.

"Our strategy involves an active approach to identifying investee companies and engaging with them. In so doing we will both support the growth companies that are the driving force of enterprise in the UK whilst also taking advantage of valuation inefficiencies to underpin returns."