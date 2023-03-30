Investment Company trust mulls appointment of Chelverton AM as investment manager

Option to prevent wind-up

Valeria Martinez
clock • 1 min read
Back in February, the 155-old trust announced it was weighing up options to wind up and return cash to shareholders if it did not find a “credible” opportunity to grow and increase its liquidity.
The Investment Company trust is in discussions to appoint Chelverton Asset Management as its new investment manager as it explores options to prevent a wind-up of the company.

In a stock exchange notice today (30 March), the board said that the Bath-based firm was being considered to act as manager with a new investment strategy of investing primarily in quoted equities of UK small and mid-cap quoted companies. 

This strategy had been "successfully deployed" by the MI Chelverton UK Equity Growth fund, the board noted, which has returned 222.1% since launch in October 2014. 

It is intended that the Chelverton UK Equity Growth Team, composed of James Baker, Ed Booth and Henry Botting would be responsible for the management of the company's portfolio.

The board said it believed the proposals, which need to be approved, would provide shareholders with the opportunity to either remain in a vehicle managed by an "award-winning asset manager with a strong track record of creating value for its investors".

They would also enable them to receive a full cash alternative for those shareholders who wish to realise their investment through a process which is comparable in terms of cost, but more timely, than a liquidation of the company.

Last month, the 155-old trust, which has just £17m in assets, announced it was weighing up options to wind up and return cash to shareholders if it did not find a "credible" opportunity to grow and increase its liquidity.

If it had not been able to recommend an alternative proposal to shareholders at or before the 2023 AGM, expected to be held in October, the board said it would propose to wind up the trust and return its capital to shareholders.

Valeria Martinez
Author spotlight

Valeria Martinez

Senior Reporter at Investment Week

View profile
