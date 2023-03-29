Invesco shutters six ETFs due to 'economic viability'

All six funds will have its listings cancelled on 28 April, with the funds terminated on 3 May.

In various stock exchange announcements yesterday (28 March), the firm said that the decision had been made "based on the advice of the promoter and investment manager that the continued existence and operation of the Fund is not economically viable".

The six ETFs set to close are:

Invesco STOXX Europe Small 200 UCITS ETF

Invesco STOXX Europe Mid 200 UCITS ETF

Invesco MSCI Europe Value UCITS ETF

Invesco Goldman Sachs Equity Factor Index World UCITS ETF

Invesco Goldman Sachs Equity Factor Index Emerging Markets UCITS ETF

Invesco Goldman Sachs Equity Factor Index Europe UCITS ETF

The redemption settlement date has been set for 10 May.

A spokesperson for the firm said: "Invesco regularly reviews its EMEA ETF product range to ensure products continue to deliver efficient solutions to genuine client needs."

They said: "These funds were identified for rationalisation as part of the 2022 annual product review due to persistently low AUM, lack of client engagement on the strategies and the absence of any clear catalyst that would likely drive increased demand in the future.

"The AUM in these funds is less than 0.1% of AUM in Invesco's EMEA-domiciled ETF range (as of 27 Mar)."