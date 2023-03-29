Invesco shutters six ETFs due to 'economic viability'

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock • 1 min read
All six funds will have its listings cancelled on 28 April, with the funds terminated on 3 May.
Image:

All six funds will have its listings cancelled on 28 April, with the funds terminated on 3 May.

Invesco is set to terminate six ETFs within its range, stating that they are no longer “economically viable".

In various stock exchange announcements yesterday (28 March), the firm said that the decision had been made "based on the advice of the promoter and investment manager that the continued existence and operation of the Fund is not economically viable".

The six ETFs set to close are:

  • Invesco STOXX Europe Small 200 UCITS ETF
  • Invesco STOXX Europe Mid 200 UCITS ETF
  • Invesco MSCI Europe Value UCITS ETF
  • Invesco Goldman Sachs Equity Factor Index World UCITS ETF
  • Invesco Goldman Sachs Equity Factor Index Emerging Markets UCITS ETF
  • Invesco Goldman Sachs Equity Factor Index Europe UCITS ETF

All six funds will have its listings cancelled on 28 April, with the funds terminated on 3 May.

The redemption settlement date has been set for 10 May.

A spokesperson for the firm said: "Invesco regularly reviews its EMEA ETF product range to ensure products continue to deliver efficient solutions to genuine client needs."

They said: "These funds were identified for rationalisation as part of the 2022 annual product review due to persistently low AUM, lack of client engagement on the strategies and the absence of any clear catalyst that would likely drive increased demand in the future.

"The AUM in these funds is less than 0.1% of AUM in Invesco's EMEA-domiciled ETF range (as of 27 Mar)."

Related Topics

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Author spotlight

Elliot Gulliver-Needham

Reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Elliot Gulliver-Needham

Scottish Widows launches £1.4bn of climate-focused funds

UBS brings back former CEO following Credit Suisse takeover

More on ETFs

BlackRock iShares ESG ETF suffers $4bn of outflows in one day
ETFs

BlackRock iShares ESG ETF suffers $4bn of outflows in one day

Analysts point to rebalancing

Sustainable Investment
clock 28 March 2023 • 1 min read
The four funds focus on electric vehicles and batteries, clean energy, cloud computing and biotech.
ETFs

Global X unveils four China-focused ETFs

Clean energy and biotech

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 28 March 2023 • 1 min read
The ETF is HANetf’s second in partnership with Sprott Asset Management, which is an expert in metals and mining investment.
ETFs

HANetf launches energy transition materials ETF

Sprott Energy Transition Materials

Laura Miller
clock 14 March 2023 • 2 min read
Most read
30 Mar
United Kingdom
Website

SI Alliance webinar: Equities, bonds and real assets: Where are the investment opportunities?

Register now
Trustpilot