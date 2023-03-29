Fidelity Japan trust sees 24.3% NAV drop as growth sell-off bites

Underperformance driven by market rotation from growth, as well as underweights to banks and insurance amidst the Bank of Japan’s decision to revise its yield curve control policy.

According to its annual results for the year to December 2022, the £309m trust's NAV per share declined by 24.3% in sterling terms and the share price fell by 28.1% as the discount widened to 9.6% from 4.9% from a year ago. The trust's discount has since grown further to 10.7% today (29 March), according to data from the Association of Investment Companies.

In comparison, the TOPIX Total Return index decreased by 4.1%. The company also underperformed the weighted average return of the AIC Japan peer group over the year, but was largely in line with other mid/small-cap growth competitors.

"The new year brought with it an extreme style rotation that led to the outperformance of value names and sharp declines for growth stocks that are vulnerable to changes in interest rates," the managers Nicholas Price and Cenk Simsek wrote.

"This generated formidable headwinds and mid/small-cap growth stocks, notably in the Software-as-a-Service (SaaS)/Internet space, corrected sharply in the first half of the year as the prospect of further monetary tightening in the US and Europe led to a sharp compression in valuation multiples."

At a stock level, Raksul, MISUMI Group and Coconala were the largest detractors, while Kotobuki Spirits, Tsuburaya Fields Holdings and Olympus contributed to relative performance.

Following the AGM in May 2022, shareholders approved that the company may invest up to 20% of assets in unlisted companies, compared to the prior 10%. At the end of 2022, the trust held 8% in unlisted companies, up from 5.4% in 2021.

Despite the muted market conditions that predominated in 2022, the managers retain a high level of conviction in unlisted investments as a differentiated source of excess returns in Japan.

"The government of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida recently outlined a five-year plan to promote innovation and nurture start-ups, with the aim of driving a tenfold increase in the number of unicorn companies and new business launches through tax incentives, funding and government procurement," they said.

"While new listings (both in Japan and globally) are coming under pressure amid heightened geopolitical and inflationary risks, new growth companies are still coming through, which will create future opportunities in the pre-IPO market."