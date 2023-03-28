Global X unveils four China-focused ETFs

The four funds focus on electric vehicles and batteries, clean energy, cloud computing and biotech.

The four funds are the Global X China Electric Vehicle and Battery UCITS ETF (CAUT), the Global X China Clean Energy UCITS ETF (CCLN), the Global X China Cloud Computing UCITS ETF (CCLD) and the Global X China Biotech UCITS ETF (CBI0).

Launched on the London Stock Exchange, the funds aim to take advantage of the economic boost from China's reopening following its zero-Covid policy.

Stock Spotlight: Prudential looks to China's reopening to ensure future potential

Global X also argued China was playing "an increasingly important role" in areas such as cloud computing and biotechnology, with the sectors receiving strong backing from the government.

It noted China's health care sector is expected to be worth $2.4trn by 2030, while its electric car market is set to hit ten million units annually by 2025.

All four funds have an expense ratio of 0.68%.

Rob Oliver, head of business development, Europe, at Global X, said: "The Chinese government has shifted its investment focus toward technology and sustainability, which creates key opportunities for investors following its recent economic re-opening.

"I am thrilled that Global X is launching these key China-related funds on London Stock Exchange, providing European investors with access to some of the country's most promising growth sectors."