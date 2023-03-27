RM Funds boosts Home REIT mandate bid with social housing advisor appointment

RM Funds is currently competing to replace Home REIT’s former investment adviser Alvarium.
As part of its bid to win the investment advisory mandate of Home REIT, RM Funds has appointed Chris Jones, former managing director of Places for People Capital, as a senior advisor.

The Edinburgh-based real assets and credit manager said that Jones has been appointed as "part of the firm's commitment to developing solutions for the social infrastructure sector".

RM Funds is currently competing to replace Home REIT's former investment adviser Alvarium, which presided over the trust during a period of various scandals, including the collapse of two of its tenants, which comprised 12.5% and 5.7% of the company's annual rent roll.

After the boutique launched its bid on 27 February, portfolio manager Pietro Nicholls told Investment Week, that about 30% of the shareholder base had shown "indicative" support for the proposal.

Last Friday (24 March), it was revealed that a group of investors, led by RM Funds, were drawing up plans for a ‘landlord of last resort' to provide a backstop for vulnerable residents of Home REIT.

City AM reported that Nicholls had emailed about 35 shareholders with plans to create a body which will intervene if tenants continue to go under, as part of plans known as ‘Project Casa'.

This comes after a report by specialist housing manager Simpact, appointed in January to review Home REIT's portfolio, highlighted a serious deterioration in rent collection, with just 23% of rent collected in the quarter ending 30 November 2022. 

Today (27 March), the firm said that the newly created role of senior advisor will support the firm's investment and asset management teams, "providing guidance and expertise across a range of sector specific factors, including social housing governance, regulation, for-profit housing delivery, and financing".

Jones said: "Throughout my career I have been focused on responsible investment within the social housing sector, I look forward to advising the RM Funds team and supporting a socially conscious fund manager, in addressing the challenges ahead."

Nicholls added: "Chris is an experienced professional at the forefront of the social housing sector and brings invaluable knowledge and passion in the management and delivery of both non-profit and for-profit housing.

"RM Funds are incredibly fortunate to have Chris on board as we work to provide a solution alongside both investors and stakeholders to address critical needs in the sector. Chris embodies our mission to invest in social infrastructure and support stakeholder needs, and we look forward to working with him to advance these important goals."

