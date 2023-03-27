AIC renames three sectors following review

The Financials, India and Technology & Media sectors have been renamed to Financials & Financial Innovation, India/Indian Subcontinent and Technology & Technology Innovation respectively.

Annabel Brodie-Smith, communications director at the AIC, said: "The investment landscape is constantly changing and we review our sectors regularly to ensure they are as clear and relevant as possible. The revised sector names and definitions will help investors who want to compare investment companies with open-ended funds."

The changes follow a review of investment company sectors by the AIC's independent statistics committee which consists of brokers, research analysts and industry data providers, which are regularly conducted.

These alterations mean that the sector definitions have also shifted.

Financials & Financial Innovation previously referred to trusts that invest in "financial service businesses", according to the AIC, and now this has been expanded to those that invest in "financial services companies and related sectors, which may include industries such as banking, insurance, capital markets and fintech".

India/Indian Subcontinent now encompasses trusts which invest in "the shares of quoted companies in India or Indian subcontinent", and the Technology & Technology Innovation for those that invest in "technology and related sectors".

As a result of the new classifications, one investment company, Augmentum Fintech, has moved to the Financials & Financial Innovation sector, after it was previously housed in the Technology & Media sector.