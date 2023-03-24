Trian Investors 1 eyes voluntary wind-up

Shareholders of Trian Investors 1 will vote on whether to voluntarily wind up the company

The company said that after the compulsory redemption of Ferguson shares in January and Unilever shares in March, it has now redeemed 99.45% of the shares in issue and has returned around £485m to shareholders.

Following the compulsory redemptions, the company still has 1.4 million shares in issue with a net asset value of around 215.6p per share.

As a result, Trian has scheduled an extraordinary general meeting which will take place on 26 April in Guernsey. At the EGM, shareholders will be asked to vote on the resolution to voluntarily wind up the company, as Trian is encouraging them to vote in favour of the proceedings.

If shareholders vote for winding up, Linda Johnson and Leonard Gerber of KPMG Advisory will be named as joint liquidators of the company.

At the same time, Simon Holden, Robert Legget and Anita Rival will resign and the board will cease.

As part of the process, dealings in shares on the London Stock Exchange will be suspended in the morning of 26 April, alongside the listing on the specialist fund segment.

If shareholders vote in favour of winding up the company, the specialist fund segment will be cancelled the following day.

Trian said: "The board considers the proposals to be in the best interests of the company and shareholders as a whole.

"Accordingly, the board recommends that shareholders vote in favour of the resolution to be proposed at the EGM, as the directors intend to do so in respect of their own beneficial holdings amounting to 845 Shares in aggregate, representing approximately 0.06 percent of the current voting share capital of the company."