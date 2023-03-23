One in five FTSE 350 firms have annual dividend yields of under 1%

43 companies in the FTSE 250 had zero dividend yields, the report found.

A report from ETF provider GraniteShares found that companies in the FTSE 250 are much more likely to have yields of less than 1%, at 23% compared to the FTSE 100 average of 9%, based on current share price and the total dividends declared in the last year.

In total, 43 companies in the FTSE 250 have zero dividend yields, while a further 14 have yields of less than 1%. Meanwhile, there are five FTSE 100 firms on zero dividend yields and four on less than 1%.

Overall, the annual dividend yield (excluding special dividends) for the FTSE 100 was 3.7%, whereas it was 3.2% for the FTSE 250. GraniteShares said this underlined "the challenge for investors of finding strong yields on direct share investment".

Only eight companies in the FTSE 350 have annual dividend yields higher than inflation, with the Diversified Energy Company being the highest at 14.54%.

However, the report noted that dividend cuts and cancellations are becoming rarer, with just 19 firms cutting, cancelling or suspending dividends this year across all London markets.

This compares to 506 firms that cut, cancelled or suspended dividends in 2020 as the coronavirus pandemic raged, 22 in 2021 and 41 last year.

Will Rhind, founder and CEO of GraniteShares, said: "Substantial numbers of individual stocks have annual dividend yields of less than 1% and very few beat inflation which makes it difficult for income investors in common with savers.

"With the FTSE 100 and 250 both down trading sideways so far this year, annual yields will remain under strain despite fewer firms cutting dividends and signs that the UK and other major economies may avoid recession."