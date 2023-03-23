One in five FTSE 350 firms have annual dividend yields of under 1%

49 firms with zero dividend yields

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock • 1 min read
43 companies in the FTSE 250 had zero dividend yields, the report found.
Image:

43 companies in the FTSE 250 had zero dividend yields, the report found.

Dividends have struggled to keep up with inflation, as 19% of FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 firms have annual dividend yields of less than 1%, Investment Week can reveal.

A report from ETF provider GraniteShares found that companies in the FTSE 250 are much more likely to have yields of less than 1%, at 23% compared to the FTSE 100 average of 9%, based on current share price and the total dividends declared in the last year.

In total, 43 companies in the FTSE 250 have zero dividend yields, while a further 14 have yields of less than 1%. Meanwhile, there are five FTSE 100 firms on zero dividend yields and four on less than 1%.

Overall, the annual dividend yield (excluding special dividends) for the FTSE 100 was 3.7%, whereas it was 3.2% for the FTSE 250. GraniteShares said this underlined "the challenge for investors of finding strong yields on direct share investment".

Only eight companies in the FTSE 350 have annual dividend yields higher than inflation, with the Diversified Energy Company being the highest at 14.54%.

However, the report noted that dividend cuts and cancellations are becoming rarer, with just 19 firms cutting, cancelling or suspending dividends this year across all London markets.

This compares to 506 firms that cut, cancelled or suspended dividends in 2020 as the coronavirus pandemic raged, 22 in 2021 and 41 last year.

Will Rhind, founder and CEO of GraniteShares, said: "Substantial numbers of individual stocks have annual dividend yields of less than 1% and very few beat inflation which makes it difficult for income investors in common with savers.

"With the FTSE 100 and 250 both down trading sideways so far this year, annual yields will remain under strain despite fewer firms cutting dividends and signs that the UK and other major economies may avoid recession."

Related Topics

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Author spotlight

Elliot Gulliver-Needham

Reporter

View profile
More from Elliot Gulliver-Needham

Bank of England hikes interest rates by 25bps

Fed chooses 'lesser of three evils' with 25bps hike

More on UK

David Cook, Penta
UK

Windsor warming: EU-UK relationship not so frosty

Promising signs post-Brexit

David Cook
clock 15 March 2023 • 4 min read
February 2023 was the third worst month on record for UK equity funds
UK

Calastone: UK equities suffered £962m outflows in February 2023

Third worst month on record

Cristian Angeloni
clock 07 March 2023 • 3 min read
Jon Prescott is a partner at Praetura Ventures
UK

An asset class of its own? Look North for diversified and tax-efficient investments

Thriving businesses

Jon Prescott
clock 07 March 2023 • 3 min read
Most read
01

Bank of England finds SVB UK clients pulled £3bn on day of collapse

23 March 2023 • 1 min read
02

Bank of England hikes interest rates by 25bps

23 March 2023 • 2 min read
03

Swiss regulator justifies decision to wipe out $17bn of Credit Suisse AT1 bonds

23 March 2023 • 1 min read
04

Quilter Investors expands manager research hub with double hire

23 March 2023 • 1 min read
05

UK inflation spike 'unlikely to persist' but could turn sticky

22 March 2023 • 2 min read
06

What are AT1 bonds and why is Credit Suisse's $17bn wipe-out controversial?

20 March 2023 • 3 min read
30 Mar
United Kingdom
Website

SI Alliance webinar: Equities, bonds and real assets: Where are the investment opportunities?

Register now
Trustpilot