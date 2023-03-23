EQ Investors reduces fees on sustainable passive range

Future Leaders portfolios

Eve Maddock-Jones
clock • 1 min read
As of 1 May, the standard discretionary fund management charge for the Future Leaders portfolios will be reduced from 0.24% to 0.20%, available to new and existing clients.
Image:

As of 1 May, the standard discretionary fund management charge for the Future Leaders portfolios will be reduced from 0.24% to 0.20%, available to new and existing clients.

EQ Investors has reduced the fees on its Future Leaders passive sustainable fund range.

As of 1 May, the standard discretionary fund management charge for the Future Leaders portfolios will be reduced from 0.24% to 0.20%, available to new and existing clients.

The Future Leaders range hit the three-year mark at the end of February, having been launched in 2020.

It is run by Damien Lardoux and Tertius Bonnin, who oversee eight different risk profiles, ranging from Defensive to All-Equity.

Biden uses veto to block anti-ESG investing bill

The thematic funds screen companies based on published ESG data, and run an overweight to clean energy, healthcare and green bonds sectors, with the managers integrating ESG factors into portfolio management and construction while investing in companies that meet EQ's sustainability standards. 

Sophie Kennedy, CEO at EQ, said reducing the cost of the passive range would help ensure the group remained "competitive in this growing market and evidence our commitment to partnering with advisers".

She commented that the popularity of sustainable investing has accelerated in markets generally since the products launched, with advisers considering sustainability in the advice process more.

Related Topics

Eve Maddock-Jones
Author spotlight

Eve Maddock-Jones

Features Editor

View profile
More from Eve Maddock-Jones

Bank of England finds SVB UK clients pulled £3bn on day of collapse

BoE 'could hold rates' in wake of Credit Suisse and SVB

More on Funds

BlackRock received the biggest volume of inflows with €2.5bn
Funds

Morningstar: Inflows in European long-term and equity funds more than halve in February

BlackRock biggest asset gatherer

Cristian Angeloni
clock 22 March 2023 • 1 min read
The fund will invest in issuers which are 'demonstrably better at addressing ESG risks'
Funds

HSBC AM launches Euro ESG money market fund

Strategy expansion

Cristian Angeloni
clock 21 March 2023 • 1 min read
The strategy is a conversion of the asset manager’s existing Global Real Estate fund, which was launched in 2018 and has around $100m assets under management.
Funds

Nuveen launches Global Real Estate Carbon Reduction fund

Article 9 fund

Cristian Angeloni
clock 20 March 2023 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Contagion is 'spreading' from banking to real economy

21 March 2023 • 5 min read
02

UK inflation unexpectedly jumps to 10.4% in February

22 March 2023 • 2 min read
03

Bank of England finds SVB UK clients pulled £3bn on day of collapse

23 March 2023 • 1 min read
04

Aviva Investors looks to M&G for multi-asset team hire

22 March 2023 • 1 min read
05

JPMAM's Ward: Banking turmoil will lead to further tightening of lending standards

22 March 2023 • 1 min read
06

CoCo bonds wipe-out: What next for the $260bn AT1 market?

21 March 2023 • 4 min read
30 Mar
United Kingdom
Website

SI Alliance webinar: Equities, bonds and real assets: Where are the investment opportunities?

Register now
Trustpilot