EQ Investors reduces fees on sustainable passive range

As of 1 May, the standard discretionary fund management charge for the Future Leaders portfolios will be reduced from 0.24% to 0.20%, available to new and existing clients.

The Future Leaders range hit the three-year mark at the end of February, having been launched in 2020.

It is run by Damien Lardoux and Tertius Bonnin, who oversee eight different risk profiles, ranging from Defensive to All-Equity.

The thematic funds screen companies based on published ESG data, and run an overweight to clean energy, healthcare and green bonds sectors, with the managers integrating ESG factors into portfolio management and construction while investing in companies that meet EQ's sustainability standards.

Sophie Kennedy, CEO at EQ, said reducing the cost of the passive range would help ensure the group remained "competitive in this growing market and evidence our commitment to partnering with advisers".

She commented that the popularity of sustainable investing has accelerated in markets generally since the products launched, with advisers considering sustainability in the advice process more.