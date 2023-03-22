Register now: Investment Week reveals first speakers for Sustainable Investment Festival 2023

Sustainable Investment Festival 2023
Sustainable Investment Festival 2023

Investment Week is pleased to unveil some of the expert speakers for Incisive Media’s Sustainable Investment Festival on 14-15 June in London.

The line-up includes sustainable specialists from across the investment industry and beyond, including academic institutions, research houses, regulators and campaign groups.  

Speakers at the Sustainable Investment Festival will provide fund selectors and wealth managers with the information, tools and expert knowledge needed to effectively navigate this fast-changing environment and help drive change.

Our speakers will cover areas including: how engagement can effect positive change; the evolving ESG funds landscape; understanding the practicalities of SDR; incorporating diversity and inclusion factors when making investment decisions; how to detect greenwashing; and understanding the climate risks facing portfolios.

Experts and practitioners leading the way and addressing these challenges at the Sustainable Investment Festival will include:

  • Bella Landymore, Joint Interim CEO, Impact Investing Institute
  • Dr Ben Caldecott, Director, Oxford Sustainable Finance Group, Smith School of Enterprise and the Environment, University of Oxford
  • Bev Shah, Chief Executive & Founder, City Hive
  • Caroline Escott, Senior Investment Manager, Railpen
  • Catherine Howarth, Chief Executive, ShareAction
  • Gavin Corr, Global Head of Manager Selection & Due Diligence Services, Morningstar
  • Hortense Bioy, Global Director of Sustainability Research, Morningstar
  • James Alexander, CEO, UKSIF
  • Joana Pedro, Social Lead, UNEP Finance Initiative
  • Julia Dreblow, Founding Director, SRI Services
  • Mark Manning, Technical Specialist, Sustainable Finance and Stewardship, Financial Conduct Authority
  • Nigel Kershaw, OBE, Chair, The Big Issue
  • Dr Rhian-Mari Thomas OBE, Chief Executive, Green Finance Institute

For more information and to register your place for the Sustainable Investment Festival, please click here.

 

