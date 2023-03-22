Register now: Investment Week reveals first speakers for Sustainable Investment Festival 2023

The line-up includes sustainable specialists from across the investment industry and beyond, including academic institutions, research houses, regulators and campaign groups.

Speakers at the Sustainable Investment Festival will provide fund selectors and wealth managers with the information, tools and expert knowledge needed to effectively navigate this fast-changing environment and help drive change.

Our speakers will cover areas including: how engagement can effect positive change; the evolving ESG funds landscape; understanding the practicalities of SDR; incorporating diversity and inclusion factors when making investment decisions; how to detect greenwashing; and understanding the climate risks facing portfolios.

Experts and practitioners leading the way and addressing these challenges at the Sustainable Investment Festival will include:

Bella Landymore, Joint Interim CEO, Impact Investing Institute

Dr Ben Caldecott, Director, Oxford Sustainable Finance Group, Smith School of Enterprise and the Environment, University of Oxford

Bev Shah, Chief Executive & Founder, City Hive

Caroline Escott, Senior Investment Manager, Railpen

Catherine Howarth, Chief Executive, ShareAction

Gavin Corr, Global Head of Manager Selection & Due Diligence Services, Morningstar

Hortense Bioy, Global Director of Sustainability Research, Morningstar

James Alexander, CEO, UKSIF

Joana Pedro, Social Lead, UNEP Finance Initiative

Julia Dreblow, Founding Director, SRI Services

Mark Manning, Technical Specialist, Sustainable Finance and Stewardship, Financial Conduct Authority

Nigel Kershaw, OBE, Chair, The Big Issue

Dr Rhian-Mari Thomas OBE, Chief Executive, Green Finance Institute

For more information and to register your place for the Sustainable Investment Festival, please click here.