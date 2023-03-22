Morningstar: Inflows in European long-term and equity funds more than halve in February

BlackRock received the biggest volume of inflows with €2.5bn

Long-term funds recorded net inflows of €21.7bn, less than half of January's intake, while equity funds took in €7.7bn, a third of January's volume.

Assets in long-term funds dropped slightly from €10.7trn in January, to €10.6trn at the end of February.

February proved another positive month for fixed income funds, which received €17.3bn of net inflows across both passive and active strategies.

Similarly, long-term Article 8 funds gathered €13bn in new net subscriptions, while Article 9 funds attracted around €1.3bn in the month.

On the category front, investors sought global emerging markets equity and large-cap blend equity funds the most, Morningstar found.

At the same time, France equity funds had their worst month on record, with €4.3bn leaving the category, and precious metals suffered similar outflows.

In terms of single asset managers, BlackRock received the largest volume of inflows with €2.5bn, excluding money market funds. Storebrand Fonder followed with €2.3bn.

By contrast, Société Générale lost nearly €4bn in February, while Amundi recorded €2.7bn in outflows.

On a fund level, Pimco GIS Income attracted €1.8bn, followed by iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, whereas the largest redemptions were seen in the iShares Core € Corporate Bond ETF and Mercer Passive Global High Yield Bond fund.

Money market funds also saw significant outflows, shedding €4.2bn in February.

Valerio Baselli, senior international editor at Morningstar, said investors took "their foot off the gas" in February despite a strong start of the year, partially caused by the continued rate hikes from the Federal Reserve, European Central Bank and Bank of England.