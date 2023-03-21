Allfunds launches dedicated alternatives division

Demand from wealth management clients

clock • 1 min read
Chief fund groups officer at Allfunds Borja Largo said: "It was essential for us to have a team dedicated exclusively to alternative assets."
Image:

Chief fund groups officer at Allfunds Borja Largo said: "It was essential for us to have a team dedicated exclusively to alternative assets."

The wealth platform Allfunds today announced the launch of its new alternatives division, Allfunds Alternative Solutions.

Strong demand from wealth management clients for better access to alternative assets and private markets provided the impetus for the company to start the new division in order to better serve the growing appetite for these products and strategies, it said.

Chief fund groups officer at Allfunds Borja Largo said: "It was essential for us to have a team dedicated exclusively to alternative assets."

Largo added Allfunds was in a good position to understand the requirements and preferences of both general partners and distributors of illiquid strategies.

Bond resurgence sparks rethink of alternatives in multi-asset portfolios

Allfunds chief executive Juan Alcaraz added: "This is another step in our ongoing effort to have the best value proposition in the market and to enhance our one-stop shop model, covering all our customers' needs in a single point of access.

"We have been developing our alternative offering for some time and believe that with the combination of our experience, human capital and technology, we are perfectly positioned to capitalise on these opportunities".

The launch of a new category of open-ended authorised funds, known as the Long-Term Asset Fund by the Financial Conduct Authority in October 2021 is an important driver in the increased demand for alternative assets such as private equity and debt as well as infrastructure and real estate, according to commentators. 

The first LTAF fund was authorised by the regulator earlier this month.

Related Topics

More on Alternatives

Industry Voice: Semiconductors - an industry shaping the modern world
Alternatives

Industry Voice: Semiconductors - an industry shaping the modern world

Unbeknownst to many, semiconductors underly many facets of modern life, from mobile phones to automobiles. The Ninety One Quality team analyse the industry and discuss long-term winners in the space.

Charlie Dutton, Portfolio Manager and William Nott, Analyst on the Ninety One Quality Team
clock 15 March 2023 • 6 min read
Castlefield's Simon Holman said the sector was “mature enough” that investors can “afford to be choosy” and pick high quality options.
Alternatives

Deep Dive: Future of infrastructure investing will rely on an ESG lens

Decarbonisation a major driver

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 10 March 2023 • 5 min read
AXA IM said it did not have any investment strategy to cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum and did not currently plan to
Alternatives

AXA IM gains French crypto licence for tokenised funds

Looks to tokenise funds

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 10 March 2023 • 1 min read
Most read
01

What are AT1 bonds and why is Credit Suisse's $17bn wipe-out controversial?

20 March 2023 • 3 min read
02

Scottish Mortgage chair McBain to exit amid board 'refreshment'

21 March 2023 • 1 min read
03

EU regulators express disagreement over AT1 bonds wipe-out by Swiss authorities

20 March 2023 • 2 min read
04

CoCo bonds wipe-out: What next for the $260bn AT1 market?

21 March 2023 • 4 min read
05

Fax machines remain 'backbone' of UK asset management operations

21 March 2023 • 1 min read
06

BlackRock and Baillie Gifford most exposed to SVB and its customers

21 March 2023 • 5 min read
22 Mar
United Kingdom
Conference

Fixed Income Market Focus - March 2023

Register now
Trustpilot