BoE reasserts equity investors should bear losses before AT1 bondholders

In a statement today (20 March), the central bank said the UK's bank resolution framework has a "clear" statutory order in which shareholders and creditors would bear losses in a resolution or insolvency scenario.

This was the approach used for the recent resolution of SVB UK, the Bank said, in which all of SVB UK's AT1 and T2 instruments were written down in full and the firm's equity was transferred for a nominal sum of £1.

What are AT1 bonds and why is Credit Suisse's $17bn wipeout controversial?

"AT1 instruments rank ahead of CET1 and behind T2 in the hierarchy. Holders of such instruments should expect to be exposed to losses in resolution or insolvency in the order of their positions in this hierarchy," it added.

The Bank welcomed the "comprehensive set of actions" taken yesterday by the Swiss authorities in order to ensure financial stability. "The UK banking system is well capitalised and funded, and remains safe and sound," it added.

EU regulators express disagreement over AT1 bonds wipe-out by Swiss authorities

This follows a similar statement by the European Banking Authority, European Central Bank and the Single Resolution Board, who sought to stem a market rout following the Swiss regulator's decision to wipe out $17bn in Credit Suisse's AT1 bonds as part of UBS' acquisition of the bank.