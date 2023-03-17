Yellen claims US banking system is 'sound' amid collapses and bailouts

US treasury secretary Janet Yellen said: “I can reassure the committee that out banking system is sound and that Americans can feel confident that their deposits will be there when they need them.

Speaking at Congress, Yellen said the Federal Reserve had been providing additional support to the banking system via a new lending facility, which she said would "help financial institutions meet the needs of all of their depositors".

"This week's actions demonstrate our resolute commitment to ensure that our financial system remains strong, and that deposited savings remain safe."

Biden: Banking system is 'safe' following SVB collapse

The secretary also tried to calm wider anxieties about it being banking crisis akin to 2008 and the unpopular bailout of banks by the government.

She said: "Shareholders and debtholders are not being protected by the government. Importantly, no taxpayer money is being used or put at risk with this action. Deposit protection is provided by the Deposit Insurance Fund, which is funded by fees on banks."

Yellen's comments came the same day that 11 major Wall Street banks banded together to prop up First Republic Bank, the latest victim in the regional banking crisis.

This was catalysed by the earlier collapse of Silicon Valley Bank on Monday, which had a high percentage of uninsured deposits - deposits above the $250,000 government insured limit, which it was unable to cover.

US authorities stepped in to take control of SVB and New York's Signature Bank last weekend after worried customers pulled their deposits.

There has been a fear of contagion since, with concerns that other mid-size and smaller regional banks could suffer the same issues.