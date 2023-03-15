Spring Budget 23: Government to issue further £10bn of green gilts

Green Financing Framework

Beth Brearley
1 min read
The government announced plans to issue a further £10bn of green gilts in 2023-24 in today's Spring Budget (15 March).

The UK's first green gilt was issued in September 2021 as part of the government's green financing programme, with a maturity of July 2033. The launch marked the largest inaugural green issuance by any sovereign, with the biggest ever order book for a sovereign green transaction. 

A second green gilt followed in October 2021, with a maturity of July 2053. The proceeds from both gilts will be used in conjunction with the government's Green Financing Framework.

As of today, the two green gilts have grown to £18.5bn and £12.9bn respectively.

Subject to demand and market conditions, the government now plans to issue £10bn of green gilts in 2023-24 through further re-openings of the two existing green gilts.

Meanwhile, the retail Green Savings Bonds, which launched through the NS&I website in October 2021, had raised £500m in the 2022-23 financial year and £800m since launch, as of February 2023.

Related Topics

