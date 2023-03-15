Spring Budget 23: Government changes tax rules for REITs

Bid to enhance 'competitiveness'

Valeria Martinez
clock • 2 min read
The government said the tax rule changes may widen the scope of businesses able to elect to be a UK REIT and improve customer experience
Image:

The government said the tax rule changes may widen the scope of businesses able to elect to be a UK REIT and improve customer experience

The UK Government has changed the tax rules governing the real estate investment trust regime in a bid to “enhance its competitiveness”, as part of Jeremy Hunt’s Spring Budget delivered today (15 March).

Taking effect from 1 April this year, the new measure removes the requirement for a REIT to hold a minimum of three properties if it holds a single commercial property worth £20m or more. 

The rule that deems the disposal of a property within three years of being significantly developed to be outside the property rental business will be changed so the valuation used when calculating what constitutes a "significant development" reflects property value increases. 

The rules governing the deduction of tax from property income distributions paid to partnerships will also be amended to be paid partly gross and partly with tax deducted. 

FCA sets out ideas for post-Brexit rules of UK asset management sector

Given the evolution of the real estate sector and the increase in the number of large institutional investors in REITs, the government said certain rules "have become outdated or create unnecessary costs, administrative burdens and constraints for some REITs".

"The objective of this measure is to alleviate certain constraints and administrative burdens to enhance the attractiveness of the UK REIT regime for real estate investment," the policy paper reads. 

The government said the tax rule changes may widen the scope of businesses able to choose to operate as a UK REIT and improve customer experience, given the easing of constraints and burdens associated with the REIT regime. 

The additional changes to the REIT rules were first announced in December 2022 as part of Chancellor Jeremy Hunt's Edinburgh Reforms. Some initial changes to the REIT rules were introduced from April 2022 following a consultation in 2020. 

During his speech to the House of Commons today, Hunt teased major reforms to the start-up financing system following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank.

Edinburgh Reforms: Key points from Hunt's financial services regulation shake-up

The chancellor said he would return in the Autumn Statement with a plan to "unlock productive investment from defined contribution pension funds and other sources, make the London Stock Exchange a more attractive place to list and complete our response to the challenges created by the US inflation Reduction Act".

Roger Clarke, CEO of real estate stock exchange IPSX, said: "If the government is serious about supporting London's capital markets performance then we must move towards implementing the sound proposals outlined in the Edinburgh Reforms.

"Cutting the regulatory red tape involved, which hinders trading volumes and forces investors to focus on large-cap stocks, would make it more commercially viable for a far broader range of companies of all shapes and sizes to float, and ideally foster an environment where innovative firms choose to stay and grow in London, to the benefit of the wider investment ecosystem and economy."

Related Topics

Valeria Martinez
Author spotlight

Valeria Martinez

Senior Reporter

View profile
More from Valeria Martinez

Home REIT weighs investment policy change as it opens process for new manager

Spring Budget 23: Hunt unveils measures to tackle UK's labour shortage in bid to boost growth

More on Investment Trusts

An “orderly” realisation of some of all of the company’s assets, as well as the sale of the company is still on the table as the board continues to explore all options to “maximise value for shareholders”.
Investment Trusts

Home REIT weighs investment policy change as it opens process for new manager

In discussions with several candidates

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 15 March 2023 • 2 min read
The trust is currently trading at a 10.75% discount.
Investment Trusts

abrdn Latin American Income trust proposes liquidation

Cash proceeds returned to shareholders

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 15 March 2023 • 2 min read
Following the departure of the trust’s managers in November, Investec said the trust was facing “material uncertainty”.
Investment Trusts

Investec reinforces Digital 9 Sell rating over 'perilous position'

Following annual results

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 13 March 2023 • 1 min read
Most read
01

Spring Budget 23: Chancellor abolishes pensions LTA and increases annual allowance to £60,000

15 March 2023 • 1 min read
02

Octopus Investments distribution team at risk as 16 face redundancy

15 March 2023 • 1 min read
03

Spring Budget 23: Chancellor confirms nuclear power to be classed as 'green'

15 March 2023 • 2 min read
04

Ten key takeaways from the 2023 Spring Budget

15 March 2023 • 4 min read
05

Spring Budget 23: Annual investment allowance for firms raised to £1m

15 March 2023 • 1 min read
06

Spring Budget 23: OBR forecasts UK will dodge recession in 2023 with inflation set to fall to 2.9%

15 March 2023 • 1 min read
21 Mar
United Kingdom
Conference

Asia Market Focus - March 2023

Register now
Trustpilot