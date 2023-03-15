Spring Budget 23: Government changes tax rules for REITs

The government said the tax rule changes may widen the scope of businesses able to elect to be a UK REIT and improve customer experience

Taking effect from 1 April this year, the new measure removes the requirement for a REIT to hold a minimum of three properties if it holds a single commercial property worth £20m or more.

The rule that deems the disposal of a property within three years of being significantly developed to be outside the property rental business will be changed so the valuation used when calculating what constitutes a "significant development" reflects property value increases.

The rules governing the deduction of tax from property income distributions paid to partnerships will also be amended to be paid partly gross and partly with tax deducted.

FCA sets out ideas for post-Brexit rules of UK asset management sector

Given the evolution of the real estate sector and the increase in the number of large institutional investors in REITs, the government said certain rules "have become outdated or create unnecessary costs, administrative burdens and constraints for some REITs".

"The objective of this measure is to alleviate certain constraints and administrative burdens to enhance the attractiveness of the UK REIT regime for real estate investment," the policy paper reads.

The government said the tax rule changes may widen the scope of businesses able to choose to operate as a UK REIT and improve customer experience, given the easing of constraints and burdens associated with the REIT regime.

The additional changes to the REIT rules were first announced in December 2022 as part of Chancellor Jeremy Hunt's Edinburgh Reforms. Some initial changes to the REIT rules were introduced from April 2022 following a consultation in 2020.

During his speech to the House of Commons today, Hunt teased major reforms to the start-up financing system following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank.

Edinburgh Reforms: Key points from Hunt's financial services regulation shake-up

The chancellor said he would return in the Autumn Statement with a plan to "unlock productive investment from defined contribution pension funds and other sources, make the London Stock Exchange a more attractive place to list and complete our response to the challenges created by the US inflation Reduction Act".

Roger Clarke, CEO of real estate stock exchange IPSX, said: "If the government is serious about supporting London's capital markets performance then we must move towards implementing the sound proposals outlined in the Edinburgh Reforms.

"Cutting the regulatory red tape involved, which hinders trading volumes and forces investors to focus on large-cap stocks, would make it more commercially viable for a far broader range of companies of all shapes and sizes to float, and ideally foster an environment where innovative firms choose to stay and grow in London, to the benefit of the wider investment ecosystem and economy."