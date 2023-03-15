Spring Budget 23: Persistent tax avoidance promoters face charges

New criminal offence

Jenna Brown
clock • 1 min read
Simon Dawson / No 10 Downing Street
Image:

Simon Dawson / No 10 Downing Street

Promotors of tax avoidance who fail to stop their activities once ordered to do so by HMRC could face criminal prosecution, Budget documents state.

Information released following Chancellor Jeremy Hunt's speech today (15 March) said the government plans to consult on the introduction of a new criminal offence for promoters of tax avoidance who fail to comply with a legal notice from HMRC to stop promoting a tax avoidance scheme. 

Spring Budget 23: Annual investment allowance for firms raised to £1m

It added that the government would also consult on "expediting" the disqualification of directors of companies involved in promoting tax avoidance including those who exercise control or influence over a company.

The government also plans to double the maximum sentences for tax fraud for the most "egregious" forms of tax fraud from seven to 14 years, according to the document.

Related Topics

Jenna Brown
Author spotlight

Jenna Brown

Deputy Editor

View profile
More from Jenna Brown

Kingswood confirms potential sale of UK business

Brooks Macdonald chair steps down over health issues

Most read
01

Spring Budget 23: Chancellor abolishes pensions LTA and increases annual allowance to £60,000

15 March 2023 • 1 min read
02

Octopus Investments distribution team at risk as 16 face redundancy

15 March 2023 • 1 min read
03

Spring Budget 23: Chancellor confirms nuclear power to be classed as 'green'

15 March 2023 • 2 min read
04

Ten key takeaways from the 2023 Spring Budget

15 March 2023 • 4 min read
05

Spring Budget 23: Annual investment allowance for firms raised to £1m

15 March 2023 • 1 min read
06

Spring Budget 23: OBR forecasts UK will dodge recession in 2023 with inflation set to fall to 2.9%

15 March 2023 • 1 min read
21 Mar
United Kingdom
Conference

Asia Market Focus - March 2023

Register now
Trustpilot