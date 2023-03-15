Spring Budget 23: Persistent tax avoidance promoters face charges

Information released following Chancellor Jeremy Hunt's speech today (15 March) said the government plans to consult on the introduction of a new criminal offence for promoters of tax avoidance who fail to comply with a legal notice from HMRC to stop promoting a tax avoidance scheme.

Spring Budget 23: Annual investment allowance for firms raised to £1m

It added that the government would also consult on "expediting" the disqualification of directors of companies involved in promoting tax avoidance including those who exercise control or influence over a company.

The government also plans to double the maximum sentences for tax fraud for the most "egregious" forms of tax fraud from seven to 14 years, according to the document.